Covid: Jalandhar district reports 4 deaths, 411 cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

As many as 17 deaths due to Covid were reported from Jalandhar in the past four days. With 411 new cases of Covid, the tally has reached 75,836 cases. With four deaths in the district, the deceased tally reached to 1,541 today. As many as 71,005 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have reached 3,290 today. Of the 19,85,396 samples collected in the district, so far, 18,28,746 samples have tested negative.

3 lose life in Kapurthala

The district reported 144 new cases of Covid , taking the tally to 22,956 cases. The district also reported three new deaths. The total deceased tally at Kapurthala now has reached 562. The deceased include a 70-year-old man from Kapurthala, a 70-year-old man from Majijitpur village and a 25-year-old man from Begowal. —