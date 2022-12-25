Covid threat loomed through the year ; dengue created scare too

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 24

On January 1, the first case of Omicron variant was reported in the district when a 42-year-old woman, who had returned from Tanzania, tested positive. As many as 34 new cases were reported on the same day and the Covid tally was recorded at 63,380 with 110 active cases in Jalandhar and 1,510 deaths. As December comes to a close, Covid threat still looms. Cautionary notes are being issued on two new much-hyped (but hitherto none reported in Jalandhar) Chinese strains of the Coronavirus. At present, Jalandhar has one active case, a tally of 81,155 Covid cases and 1,984 deaths.

The year heralded the rise and fall of the Covid numbers in the district, dengue witnessing a peak and equally quickly subsiding with the early winter chill. The year was also witness to another year of pending projects at the Civil Hospital Jalandhar, trauma ward and its infrastructural failings calling for attention and especially the medical staff holding many protests to call the government’s attention to their demands. Panchhat Block in Kapurthala also hogged the limelight this year for an early spate of dengue cases when the matter was taken up by Panchhat village sarpanch Harjit Singh took with visiting Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal during his October 29 visit to Phagwara.

The shortage of single-donor platelets and duping of privately treated patients remained the key concerns throughout the dengue months. A total of 548 dengue cases were reported in the district this year; of which, 402 were from Jalandhar and 146 from other districts. There were three dengue deaths as well in the district (two of them suspected).

Covid jabs for youngsters

Covid vaccine drives for 15-18 age group started on January 3 across Jalandhar. In early months of 2022, the shortage of Covid vaccine remained the centre of attention. However, after initial hiccups, the vaccine supply was normalised in the district and the drives went smoothly in later months.

Booster dose of clinics, ooat centres

The district got 26 new outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres, taking the total number of such centres to 37. The district also got six new Aam Aadmi Clinics at Kabir Nagar, Alawalpur and Rajan Colony in Jalandhar. The district got three more health wellness centres at Farwala, Pasla and Rasoolpur.

MLAs, medical staff at loggerheads