CPF employees start campaign against govt

Jalandhar, July 2
Members of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Employees Union, Punjab, have initiated a door-to-door campaign to inform people about the unfulfilled promises made by the Chief Minister. The members say the campaign aims at highlighting the state government's failure at restoring the old pension scheme, as promised.
Members said that during the 2022 elections the promise of restoring the old pension scheme was a decisive factor in them supporting the AAP. However, over two years later, the unfulfilled promise was leading to growing frustration.
