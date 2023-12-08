Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

Tightening the noose on open liquor consumption, the Division No. 7 police took stringent action on Wednesday night and registered two FIRs and booked four individuals under Section 68 of the Punjab Excise Act. The crackdown was a part of orders received from Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma to curb open alcohol consumption in the city.

Mukesh Kumar, SHO, Division No. 7, also held a meeting with the PPR Market Association and instructed its members to stop the practise of serving alcohol in vehicles or permitting customers to openly consume it inside or outside food joints, particularly non-vegetarian outlets.

The SHO said strict action would be taken against violators of these directives. In line with the CP’s orders, the police also booked four individuals for consuming liquor openly in PPR Market. Those booked were identified as Jatin Sharma, Vivek Samuel, Harkrishan Singh and Deepak Malhotra.

Besides, to maintain law and order, DCP Ankur Gupta issued instructions for the complete closure of all restaurants, clubs and licensed eateries by 12 am. Acting under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, Gupta specified that no new orders for food or beverages should be taken after 11:30 pm and customers should not be allowed entry in eateries after the same time.

Ahatas attached to liquor vends must be shut down completely by 12 am, the DCP said. Gupta further imposed a noise restriction, limiting sound levels to 10 dB after 10 pm. All sound systems, including DJs, live singing or orchestras must be stopped or have their volume lowered. Music systems must not be audible outside vehicles any time, said Gupta.

In a separate directive, the DCP prohibited owners from encroaching areas outside their shops, roads and footpaths to sell food and other items. These orders would remain in force until February 5, 2024.