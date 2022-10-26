Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 25

Even as the state government had issued a blanket ban on the bursting of crackers before and after the 8 pm-10 pm window on Diwali across the state, Jalandhar residents did not adhere to the deadline and continued to burst the firecrackers till late in the night.

Acting on the complaints received from various localities regarding the violation of cracker bursting norms, the Commissionerate Police have registered 13 FIRs in different police stations. The FIRs have been registered under the IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order, duly promulgated by public servant).

Festive glow: Several devotees thronged gurdwaras on Diwali night in Jalandhar and lit candles and diyas to celebrate the festival on the respestive complexes.

Interestingly, all 13 FIRs have been registered against the unknown persons, and the police were investigating the cases to identify those who were flouting the norms. Of the 13 FIRs registered, two complaints were received for violation in Gopal Nagar and Gandhi Camp, one violation each was reported at Basti Sheikh, Urban Estate Phase II, Mohalla number 31 in Jalandhar Cantt, at Raja Garden in Basti Bawa Khel, Bhargo camp, Adda Dhina in Sadar, Mohalla Sant Nagar and five violations at Rama Mandi.

DCP, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “We have lodged a total 13 FIRs so far. Till Monday night five FIRs were registered, while the rest on Tuesday. These have primarily been lodged against unidentified persons. Right now, it is a limited number but it might increase based on the evidence we receive.”

He said since the last few days, the police were regularly conducting checks at the religious places, bus stand, railway stations, hotels, PGs, dormitories etc to ensure no one disturbs the festive peace and harmony in the city. Besides, the two-hour window for bursting firecrackers was also implemented with the view to save residents from both noise and air pollution, thus, they should have adhered to it, he added.

‘Send us video, proof’ We are seeking information, videos and other evidence from citizens. Those who flouted the norms will not be spared. The number could rise in a few days. We will not allow violators to go scot-free. — Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP

#Diwali