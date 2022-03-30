Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

Two days after reports emerged that some houses around Joshi Hospital on Kapurthala Road had developed cracks, MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma on Tuesday visited the site along with a team of officials and found that the incident had occurred due to digging in an unapproved section of the compound.

According to the sources, two MC officials — an Assistant Town Planner and a Building Inspector of the area — are likely to face action in the case

The Commissioner, who was accompanied by Municipal Town Planner Meharban Singh, said the hospital owners had got a plan for construction approved from the town planning section but as per the plan, no work was to be done in the 12-marla site on the rear side of the building.

“It is the digging in this unapproved area for creating a basement which has resulted in the damage to the houses. Taking action, I have got the entire construction plan at the site suspended with immediate effect. I have told the hospital owners to fill the dug-up area immediately so that there is no further loss to the damaged houses,” said Karnesh Sharma.

As per the reports, the hospital owner had purchased a new property adjoining his existing hospital site for which he had paid change of land use (CLU) charges as well as fee for the building plan approval. He had also got approval to construct two basements. As the digging work had started, he also included in it a 12-marla vacant site which he already owned but had got no approval for it. The visiting team found that while the hospital owner had clearly indulged in a violation which led to the damage and risk to adjoining houses falling in the Adarsh Nagar area.

The Commissioner also visited the nearby houses from where the reports of damage had emerged. “The damage was definitely there. The damage was more in the lawn and outer areas of the house. Some pipes have also got damaged and they have started facing issues with sewage disposal too. I have also set up a committee under Joint Commissioner, Senior Town Planner, SE (B&R) and SE (O&M) who will give technical suggestions on how to ensure that there will be no further loss to the nearby houses. They will also give report on the MC officials concerned who should have checked any violation at the site and reported the matter to us,” said the Commissioner.

Dr Prem Sharma, whose house has faced the maximum damage, said: “The MC team visited our house today and tried to assess the loss. So far, there has been no action. It was my new house. I and my brother jointly own the house. We had just completed the structural work in two phases and were getting some woodwork and finishing work done when it has developed cracks. Our excitement of owning a new house after spending so much money has shattered completely. We are all in a state of shock. We are nine family members who are living in the same house amid a constant fear. We want our safety first.”