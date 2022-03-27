Crafts bazaar: Chamba's wood craft, Kashmir's Dhamali dance win hearts

Crafts bazaar: Chamba's wood craft, Kashmir's Dhamali dance win hearts

Artistes perform Dhamali dance in Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur, March 26

The wood craft of Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the first choice among visitors to the Crafts Bazaar set up by the district administration at Lajwanti Stadium while the Dhamali dance of Kashmir remained the centre of attraction among the cultural presentations being staged from Centre Stage.

Pawan Kumar, who has put up wood craft at stall number 52, belongs to Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and all the stuff put on display-cum-sale is made from fine wood. “The wood used for making artefacts is not cut from the tress. It is that wood which comes floating from the glaciers with the floods from melted snow. It is collected and different types of items are made from it,” said Pawan. He told that it takes 3 to 4 hours to a whole day to make a artefacts whether for religious practice, utensils or animal figures etc. Pawan learnt this art from his father Hansraj and his family is engaged in the art for generations. He has also received special training from Handicraft Centre in Chamba.

Pawan said the art is gradually dying as people are getting attracted towards the machine age. Now, there are just about 15 such artisans in Chamba district. The government was promoting artisans by providing such platforms like Crafts Bazaar and the facilities which he has got here are commendable.

There on the Centre Stage, the Dhamali dance of Kashmir remains the top choice of the people. Bashir Ahmad Shah, the head of the Dhamali dance group, explains that, of the three presiding deities of Hinduism, Bhagwan Shiv is the main deity. They display the power of Bhagwan Shiv, who, through his dance controls the cycle of life and if Bhagwan Shiv stops dancing, the whole creation will stop. Similarly, Dhamali dance is a spiritual dance, through which peace and non-dual God is worshipped. At the end of the dance, the dancers raise both their hands upwards and pray to the Almighty God and express their faith in him.

Bashir learnt this dance from his grandfather Kamal Shah and father Ghulam Qadir Shah. As many as 15 people participate in this, when there is some calamity like there is no rain, then people pray to God by performing Dhamali dance playing drums. The dance is also performed on special programmes on Republic Day, Independence Day and Dasehra. He told that one of the dancers has a long stick, which is called Alam. It is believed that any person who wants to pray to God for some wish, then he prays by tying a thread on this stick, and God definitely fulfills the wish. He told that he also gets full support from the government, also, the Sangeet Academy and Kashmir Cultural Academy provide him full support. — OC

Chamba’s wood craft in Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

Akshay Kumar says 'Kashmir Files ne meri film ko bhi duba diya'; Vivek Agnihotri responds

2
J & K

'How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years', Kejriwal asks BJP

3
Trending

Rajya Sabha Chairman confuses MP Suresh Gopi's beard with mask, parliamentarians burst into laughter

4
Punjab

Disquiet in SGPC, members seek probe by retired HC judges into 'corruption'

5
Himachal

NHAI clears Phase-II of Mandi-Pathankot highway project

6
Nation

‘Photo maine kheenchi’: Smriti Irani demands credit, Twitter user says ‘someone seems to have got confused between Ir-ani and ANI’?

7
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah to open key Chandigarh projects today

8
Punjab

437 innocents framed by Punjab police during Akali regime: Inquiry commission

9
Punjab

Power reforms: Instal prepaid meters or lose funds, Modi govt tells Punjab

10
Nation

Covid-19: Booster dose for foreign-bound in pipeline as India opens skies

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland

The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...

‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin

‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies

White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...

ICC Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa

Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...

Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29

Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29

Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...

Cities

View All

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Cong rule: RTI

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Congress rule: RTI

Man booked for attacking wife, in-laws with sharp weapon

Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Mistaking for thief, youth thrashed, hanged upside down; three booked

'Will check drug menace, strengthen basic amenities in area'

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

Farmers stop Dappar toll plaza working for 3 hours

Lake Sports Complex gets open fitness centre

‘Assault’ on JE: Congress councillor denied bail

Delhi Government tables ‘Rozgar Budget’, aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Delhi Government tables 'Rozgar Budget', aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated, Arvind Kejriwal asks BJP

‘Give us admission in Indian colleges’: Ukraine-returned students

'Give us admission in Indian colleges': Ukraine-returned students

Jalandhar: Inter-services hockey championship from March 31

Jalandhar: 20-kg ganja seized, six peddlers held

650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College awarded degrees

Nawanshahr Sakhi solves 93% cases

After finding ‘flaws’, MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

After finding 'flaws', MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates Varindaban Road, Chawani Mohalla park works

Ludhiana: Councillors oppose inauguration of projects by AAP MLAs

Ludhiana: Maternal grandfather booked for minor's rape

Covid: One new case in Ludhiana district

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in ‘private practice’

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in 'private practice'

Thapar University prof to teach course in Czech

Amrita Pritam library opened

EVMs still in sports hall, players suffer