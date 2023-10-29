Craftsmen, artisans to get training, tools under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 28

Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, launched by the Government of India recently on Vishwakarma Day, the craftsmen and artisans of the district will be registered online, proper training will be provided and tool kits will be made available to them. To encourage their skills and encourage self-employment, loans will be provided at 5 percent interest.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said this in a meeting held with different departments regarding PM Vishwakarma Scheme. During this, she issued instructions to the Block Development and Panchayat Officers and EOs of the district that this scheme should be publicised as much as possible and registration of eligible persons should be done so that the benefits of this scheme can reach the common people. Mittal said that the government has started registration under this scheme. To avail the benefits of this scheme, registration can be done by qualified craftsmen and artisans through the Common Service Center (CSC) set up in villages and cities and the information related to this scheme can be had through the District Industries Centre. Different camps will also be organised in the district so that eligible persons can be made aware about this scheme.

General Manager of District Industries Center, Arun Kumar said that 18 types of businesses have been included under this scheme, the artisans associated with them will be able to take advantage of this scheme such as carpenters, boat makers, weapon makers, blacksmiths, tool kit makers. locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors, garland makers, tailors, washermen, doll and toy makers, barbers, and fishing net makers. BDPOs of different blocks, Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Council officials, Punjab Skill Development Corporation, CSC and Lead District Manager were also present in the meeting.

#Hoshiarpur