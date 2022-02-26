Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School held a seminar to bring parents of foundational group students from classes Nursery to II, close to the new education policies as per NEP 2020 and to introduce them upon, well-researched and innovative developmental process to add upon to the progress pace and overall development of the children under the Foundational Group. A one-day programme titled, “Creating thinking minds” was held in coordination with popular educators Chrysalis, an innovative venture in the field of creating thinking rooms in Foundational Education. Principal Rachna Monga said the school is consistently in action to bring in and implement new facets of education implementation that is competitively required with ever dynamic environmental, social and life-skill areas.

Cadet selection

Lyallpur Khalsa College has achieved a remarkable feat as CUO Vivek Manhas, 1 PB Air Sqn Jalandhar, has been selected as the best cadet from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate. He is among the 5 Air Wing cadets selected for the Republic day camp from the Directorate. Principal Dr Samra congratulated the cadets and Flying Officer Dr Manpreet Singh Lehal for the achievement. Dr Samra apprised that NCC cadets go through tough competition for the selection and being selected for RDC is considered a great honour. He elaborated that NCC disciplines and trains the youth to be good citizens who become an asset to the nation. He thanked Principal Dr Samra for his inspiring guidance and the Governing Council for their continuous support to staff and students.

Talk on career in banking

The school of management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised an online “Expert Talk on Career Opportunities in Banking and Insurance Sector” for the management students. The expert for the session was Kanwaljit Singh, lead trainer, Punjab Cluster, Bajaj FinServ. The main objective to organise the expert talk was to acquaint students with the career opportunities in banking and insurance sector and bridging the gap between industry and academia. Parul Nanda and Dr Ritu Rana were the coordinators of the expert talk. Sukhbir Singh Chatha , Director, Academic Affairs, lauded the efforts of the Department of Management and highlighted that such events will help in polishing the employability skills of students for final placements.

Farewell function

Police DAV Public School bid adieu to Class XII students in an event titles ‘Farewell Sweet Seniors’. It was the most-awaited function as it could not be held last year because of Covid. All the students were dressed up for the memorable day of their life. Class XI students tried their best to make it a day of fun ‘n’ frolic, laughter and cheers. The function started with a welcome song by students of Class XI, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony by Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. As many as 132 students took part in the modelling show. Students were decorated with various titles and awards by the Principal. The titles were: Police DAV - Swapnil, Miss Police DAV - Tanveer, 1st Runner Up Boys- Varun, 1st Runner Up Girls- Mannat Dutt, 2nd Runner Up - Boys: Aryan Kalia, 2nd Runner Up Girls – Hetal, Mr Smart – Arjun, Miss Smart- Prachi, Mr Well Dressed – Parth, Miss Well Dressed – Khushi, King of Hearts- Simranjeet, Queen of Hearts – Ritika and Principal’s Favourites - Sanya, Arshdeep, Imaandeep, Vikas, Karman and Smarth.

Psychology of uncertainty

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an international webinar on the topic Psychology of Uncertainty. The webinar was organised by PG Department of Psychology. The eminent resource person for the webinar was Dr Marta Fulop from the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology, Hungary and Research Centre of Natural Sciences, and Faculty at Karoli Gasper University of the reformed church. Dr Marta said different levels of stress, anxiety and worry are caused by uncertainty in life. She elaborated the important role of media in causing uncertainty as there are opposing views in the same media communication. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi proposed the vote of thanks.

Career orientation session

A career orientation session was organised by Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, at Govt Senior Secondary School, Garha, Jalandhar. Dr Ramanpreet Kohli, Head PG Department of Computer Science and IT, guided students for future opportunities. The students were also enriched regarding various job roles and career paths available after Class XII. Principal Dr Navjot appreciated the efforts of Dr Kohli.

Sports Meet

The Department of Sports and Division of Student Welfare organised a sports meet for staff members of CT Group of Institutions. The event commenced with participation of staff members in various events like badminton, cricket, volleyball, chess and running. Director Research Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, Additional Director, Admissions Dr Vaneet Thakur, Dean Academics Dr Anupamdeep Sharma, Dr Sangram Singh and Davinder Singh etc were present. Dr Dhami laid emphasis on the importance of sports in everyone’s life and also shared that the aim behind organising the event was to inculcate the value of sportsmanship in faculty members.

Kho-kho championship

The North Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho Championship 2021-2022 began at DAV University. All arrangements were done by the Physical Education and Sports Department. Around 30 teams from various universities are participating in this championship. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi was the chief guest. The opening ceremony started with the march-past. On the very first day of championship, as many as 12 matches were conducted. DAV University, Jalandhar, won by an innings and seven points against University of Jammu.