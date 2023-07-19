 Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Drainage Dept officials accuse Seechewal of interference

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Volunteers repair the breach in a bundh at Gatta Mundi Kasu village in Shahkot, Jalandhar, on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 18

A credit war has ensued in the flood-hit Lohian area over bundh repair work as local officials of the Drainage Department have sent a written complaint to the Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department alleging that Rajya Sabha MP Balbir SIngh Seechewal was interfering in the work.

As Seechewal and his huge army of volunteers hogged all the limelight plugging the breach at Mandala Chhana village in a record five days, the drainage department officials perhaps are seemingly feeling discredited. There is a general impression that Seechewal has worked 24x7 while the department officials lagged behind.

In the communique that XEN, Drainage-cum-Mining-cum-Geology Department, Jalandhar, shot off to the Chief Engineer yesterday, it has been mentioned, “The work which we were getting done at the second breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu is suffering due to the interference of Seechewal. The progress of this work is getting affected. The department had roped in contractors with much difficulty but they have left the work midway. The work was to be carried out by Seechewal but he too did not get it started. Hence, our plan has got delayed by one day.”

He has further mentioned, “Monsoon season is underway. There is a prediction of heavy rainfall in this week too. Water level in Sutlej is rising, More water is to be released from Bhakhra dam into Sutlej this week. It is important for us to get this breach plugged at the earliest. We request you to ask the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, to intervene in the matter and get it resolved.”

Seechewal and his team have hit back saying that he had only asked the department officials to count the number of sand-laden tippers being brought to the site by the contractor so that only the due payment could be made to him.

Seechewal also said that there was a need to widen the first breach to make it commutable for which one full day got utilised. Finally, the work at the second breach was started by Seechewal’s team today. The bundh is 925 feet wide and is up to 48 feet deep. The work has been started from Dhakka Basti side where as many as 30 houses got washed away. Iron meshes have been readied and sandbags were filled into it. He appealed to the CM requesting him again to get the desilting work done in rivers after the end of the monsoon season and recover the land illegally occupied in the areas of water bodies.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imaam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi also reached the site and held a meeting with him asking them for assistance required in the work. They even performed namaz at the bundh and prayed for the well-being of the affected villagers.

Seechewal to take up issue in Monsoon session

MP Balbir Singh Seechewal would be leaving for New Delhi in a day or so as the Monsoon session of Parliament would begin from July 20. He said that he would take up the issue of flooding of Punjab, need for a special package from the Centre and other related matters during the session. His team of trained volunteers, however, would continue to work at the site for plugging the breach.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

2
Himachal

1 killed, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, several shops damaged

3
Punjab

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

4
Haryana

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

5
Nation

Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts

6
Punjab

Woman IAF officer injured after being attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot

7
Nation

Opposition alliance to be called 'INDIA', 11-member coordination committee to be set up

8
Ludhiana

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

9
Himachal

Traffic movement stopped on Chandigarh-Manali Highway between Mandi and Pandoh till Wednesday in view of public safety

10
Sports

WFI ad-hoc panel hands direct Asian Games entries to Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat; raises eyebrows

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...

ADB retains India’s growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal

ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US

Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...

2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara

2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara

The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...


Cities

View All

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

State of amenities: Katra Moti Ram park cries for attention

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, man takes to peddling, held

Landscaping leaves little breathing space in Zirakpur

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Kejriwal, L-G Saxena meet today to decide on new DERC chairperson

Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

Action sought against restaurants serving ‘beef’

Four arrested for Rs 9 lakh robbery

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Floodwater recedes in Jalandhar, but not people's sufferings

18 years on, deadlock over revenue stamps continues

AAP, Cong in league, alleges Sunil Jakhar

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Flood aftermath : Farmers begin to replant paddy, several fields still inundated

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims

Guard beaten to death in Fatehgarh Sahib, two held

Patiala: Foundation Day celebrated