Cricket centres start coaching

Jalandhar, November 5
Two cricket coaching centres, initiated by the Agi Sports Institute of India, have commenced providing professional coaching to aspiring cricketers in the region. Sukhdev Singh, chairman of the institute, has said the primary objective of these academies is to offer young cricket enthusiasts’ access to top regional coaches, including Devinder Arora and Jagveer, who have been appointed by the institute.
The institute’s managing director, Surinder Bhambri, said they had currently five clay turfs and concrete training pitches, with an additional three under construction.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win
Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...
On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger
Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers