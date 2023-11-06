Cricket centres start coaching

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Two cricket coaching centres, initiated by the Agi Sports Institute of India, have commenced providing professional coaching to aspiring cricketers in the region. Sukhdev Singh, chairman of the institute, has said the primary objective of these academies is to offer young cricket enthusiasts’ access to top regional coaches, including Devinder Arora and Jagveer, who have been appointed by the institute.

The institute’s managing director, Surinder Bhambri, said they had currently five clay turfs and concrete training pitches, with an additional three under construction.

