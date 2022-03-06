Cricket league for dads of Mayorites

Tribune News Service

jalandhar, March 5

Mayor World School is organising a nine-day Mayorite Cricket League T10- Season II for enthusiastic and ever-supportive fathers of Mayorites.

The tournament began on Saturday and will continue till March 12. The grand finale will be on March 13 (Sunday). All the participants have been divided into six teams — Fantastic 11, Pitch Smashers, Team Challengers, Scoring Willows, Game Changers and Fire Balls.

The ceremony took place in the presence of director Sarita Madhok, principal Harjeet Kaur Ghuman, deputy vice-principal Charu Trehan and head mistress Mayor Galaxy Arti Gulati. The league was declared open by the principal followed by the national anthem and a group of photograph.

It was followed by the toss between Scoring Willows headed by Ashish Mankotia and Team Challengers headed by Kranti Jain. The toss was won by Team Challengers who decided to ball first. It was a treat to watch both teams perform with zeal and vigour and the huge crowd was awestruck over the spectacular match between the two. Scoring Willows in olive green and Team Challengers in mauve T-shirts respectively, looked striking yet competent, full of energy and eagerly ready to hit the bull’s eye.

It turned out to be an intense and engrossing match wherein Scoring Willows proved their mettle by defeating Team Challengers by 134 runs in 10 overs. Sumant Malhan was declared the man of the match. —