Cricket match for blind players tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 14

The Disabled Persons Welfare Society (DPWS), Hoshiarpur, and the Blind and Handicapped Welfare Society (BHWS), Mahilpur, is going to organise the “first T20 cricket tournament” for blind players at Riyat Bahra University, Hoshiarpur, on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, society presidents Sandeep Sharma (DPWS) and Atar Singh (BHWS) jointly said on Wednesday that the tournament would kick off with colourful programme by children with special needs.

They said on Friday, the cricket match would start at 9.30 am.

After the end of the match, the chief guest will award the players with badges of honour. DPWS general secretary Jaswinder Singh Sahota said special teachers who are teaching students with special needs across the district would also be specially honoured.

He said a cricket match for visually impaired players would be held every year. Raj Kumar, Yugesh Kumar and Kuljit Singh were also present on this occasion.