The International Day

Critically endangered white-rumped vultures making a comeback?

Critically endangered white-rumped vultures making a comeback?

The white-rumped vultures spotted in the foothills of Shivalik Range.

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 21

On a fine afternoon in 2014, Nawanshahr-based conservator and environment lover Nikhil Senger was delighted to find a robust bunch of white-rumped vulture somewhere deep inside the Garhshankar forest range. Since then, there have been rare but regualr sightings of the bird. During his myriad excursions deep into the jungles of the Shivaliks, Senger has spotted the bird at least more than three times.

The International Day for Biological Diversity

Listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the regular sightings of the white-rumped vulture have revived conservators’ hope that the population of the bird might yet see a revival in the region.

In 2014, Nikhil found the ‘largest bird of prey’ the white rumped vulture in the world, cheerily basking with a flock of Himalayan griffons. Since then, he has witnessed more sightings.

Government sources say from Pathankot to Siswan, numerous sightings and revival efforts by the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre at Pinjore have had encouraging results with the bird numbers seeing a potent increase. The white-rumped vulture (Gyps Bengalensis) is one of the nine Indian vulture species declared as critically endangered.

Once common to the region, large population of the white-rumped vulture fell prey to the incessant use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in cattle, including the notorious diclofenac, which was one of the prime reasons for the steep decline in the vulture population as a result of feeding on cattle carcasses which had been treated to these drugs since the 1990s.

By 2,000 the bird was listed as critically endangered in the IUCN Red list.

Also pivotal in regulating stray dog population (the birds drive away stray dogs preying on carcasses), the birds’ decline has been concomitant with a steep rise in stray dog population in the region.

Speaking to The Tribune, Nikhil Senger said: “The spotting of the white-rumped vulture was drastically decreased. The bird population had undergone a steep decline and years had passed since we had a decent sighting. My hopes were first rekindled in 2014 when I spotted the bird in the Garhshankar reserve. Since then, I have had regular spotting. In the 2014 sighting, I saw a bunch of at least 100 to 120 white-rumped vultures along with the commonly found Himalayan griffon in the forest. Recently, someone called me, saying they had spotted some huge birds in the Mahilpur range. I reached the spot, and there they were. It is a delight to see the birds in an area where they were believed to have significantly reduced a few years ago. The regular sightings are a huge encouragement and a sign that nature is fighting back.”

Raman Kant Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Punjab, said: “It is true that there is an encouraging increase in the population of the white-rumped vulture in the state, especially in the Pathankot region as well as the Siswan Nature Reserve. A census has not been conducted but the bird population has certainly increased as compared to earlier. Migrations has also been noticed of the bird from Pathankot to Siswan and Himachal. Much of the work is being done by Dr Vibhu Prakash at the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre at Pinjore, which is also ensuring hatchings of the endagered birds to revive their population.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

2
Punjab

Prisoner No. 137683 Navjot Singh Sidhu lodged in Barrack No. 10 of Patiala Central Jail, skipped dinner on first night

3
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

4
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

5
Punjab

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

6
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

7
Nation

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

8
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

9
Comment immortal for a moment

A day in the life of a village in India

10
Trending

'Ek Saal Ka Bandobast Ho Gaya': With Navjot Sidhu in jail, netizens feel Archana’s seat is now secure in TKSS

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...

Being between ‘devil and deep sea’: Chidambaram on states’ situation after excise cut on fuel

Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel

Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...

8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP’s Siddhartha Nagar

8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar

Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

SC moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth ~11 lakh

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh

Despite ban, indigenous birds being caged, sold illegally in city

Seven huts of migrant labourers gutted in fire

2 nabbed for betting

Drug supplier woman held in PPA case

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack