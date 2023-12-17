Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Group hosted the Excellence Awards 2023, a gala event dedicated to celebrating virtue, triumph, and philanthropy across diverse fields. The event was graced by chief guests — sister of the Punjab Chief Minister Manpreet Kaur and Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. The guests at the event were MLA Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, and Commissioner of Police Jalandhar Swapan Sharma The awardees, representing various fields such as sports, humanitarian endeavors, startups, and nation-building included the first male giddha artist, Noor Zora, social activist Anmol Kwatra, international hockey champion Jaskaran Singh and others. Among those hosting the event were Chairman of CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi, Managing Director Dr. Manbir Singh Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh, Director Student Welfare CT University Davinder Singh, and Dean of Student Welfare Dr Arjan.

PCM SD College for Women

The Department of Political Science of PCM SD organised a slogan writing competition on Human Rights. Assistant Professor Jaswinder Kaur of Department of Political Science enlightened the students about the declaration of UNO on Human Rights. Students made several catchy slogans related to Human Rights. The activity aimed to raise awareness and foster a sense of social responsibility among students by providing a platform for creative expression. President Naresh Budhia and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated and appreciated the department for giving a meaningful platform to the students in amplifying the importance of human rights and in successfully contributing to building a socially-conscious and informed student community.

Lyallpur Khalsa College University

Lyallpur Khalsa College has won Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-College Archery (Compound) Championships. This information was given by the College Principal Dr. Jaspal Singh and he has congratulated college Dean Sports Dr. Simranjeet Singh Bains, Prof. Ajay Kumar, staff members and players on this achievement. He mentioned that the institution provided special facilities and scholarships to national and international level players. The President of College Governing Council Balbir Kaur also congratulated the winners and assured them of all possible support.

Appejay College of Fine Arts

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a Faculty Development Programme on the topic ‘Design Thinking and Innovation in Classroom’ was organised where the resource speaker was Dr. Ashish Arora, Head, Department of Business School, GNDU Regional Campus, Jalandhar. CA Pankaj Jindal, Chairman Bharat Vikas Parishad, Convenor Punjab Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Siddharth Sharma, Business Development Leader and Professional Advisor Department of Cooperation were also present. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra said that teaching is a challenging profession in the modern era because students have countless sources of information, information revolution and social media have had a deep impact on today’s young generation.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya students participated in various activities during the Fit India Week. The students actively engaged in various activities, showcasing their mental and physical strength. A two-day self-defence workshop was organised, where students learned self-defence techniques. Students demonstrated their mental and physical prowess in sports like Tag of War and Kho-Kho. Fun games like rope jumping and blindfolded games were also organised. Students took an oath to maintain their physical well-being by using the open gym facilities on the college premises. Principal Prof. Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi emphasised upon the importance of physical fitness along with mental development.

Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Edu

Energy Management Cell and Science Club of Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Education celebrated ‘World Energy Conservation Day’ in the college premises to focus the attention of the masses towards the issues related to energy conservation. On this day, Anshika Kalia with her speech told about the historical significance and importance of energy conservation day. Anushka spoke about the need for energy conservation in current scenario. Krishma made the students aware regarding the ways to use energy resources efficiently. The event was coordinated by Dr.Seema Rani under the supervision of Principal Dr Neelu Jhanji.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes organised an awareness session on gender sensitisation as mandated by the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) to check the harassment of women at the workplace. Dr Jatinder Kaur, assistant professor, Legal Studies at Global, conducted the session on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO