 CT Group : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

College Notes

CT Group

CT Group

Visitors during a parent-teacher meeting at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Group hosted the Excellence Awards 2023, a gala event dedicated to celebrating virtue, triumph, and philanthropy across diverse fields. The event was graced by chief guests — sister of the Punjab Chief Minister Manpreet Kaur and Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. The guests at the event were MLA Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, and Commissioner of Police Jalandhar Swapan Sharma The awardees, representing various fields such as sports, humanitarian endeavors, startups, and nation-building included the first male giddha artist, Noor Zora, social activist Anmol Kwatra, international hockey champion Jaskaran Singh and others. Among those hosting the event were Chairman of CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi, Managing Director Dr. Manbir Singh Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh, Director Student Welfare CT University Davinder Singh, and Dean of Student Welfare Dr Arjan.

PCM SD College for Women

The Department of Political Science of PCM SD organised a slogan writing competition on Human Rights. Assistant Professor Jaswinder Kaur of Department of Political Science enlightened the students about the declaration of UNO on Human Rights. Students made several catchy slogans related to Human Rights. The activity aimed to raise awareness and foster a sense of social responsibility among students by providing a platform for creative expression. President Naresh Budhia and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated and appreciated the department for giving a meaningful platform to the students in amplifying the importance of human rights and in successfully contributing to building a socially-conscious and informed student community.

Lyallpur Khalsa College University

Lyallpur Khalsa College has won Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-College Archery (Compound) Championships. This information was given by the College Principal Dr. Jaspal Singh and he has congratulated college Dean Sports Dr. Simranjeet Singh Bains, Prof. Ajay Kumar, staff members and players on this achievement. He mentioned that the institution provided special facilities and scholarships to national and international level players. The President of College Governing Council Balbir Kaur also congratulated the winners and assured them of all possible support.

Appejay College of Fine Arts

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a Faculty Development Programme on the topic ‘Design Thinking and Innovation in Classroom’ was organised where the resource speaker was Dr. Ashish Arora, Head, Department of Business School, GNDU Regional Campus, Jalandhar. CA Pankaj Jindal, Chairman Bharat Vikas Parishad, Convenor Punjab Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Siddharth Sharma, Business Development Leader and Professional Advisor Department of Cooperation were also present. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra said that teaching is a challenging profession in the modern era because students have countless sources of information, information revolution and social media have had a deep impact on today’s young generation.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya students participated in various activities during the Fit India Week. The students actively engaged in various activities, showcasing their mental and physical strength. A two-day self-defence workshop was organised, where students learned self-defence techniques. Students demonstrated their mental and physical prowess in sports like Tag of War and Kho-Kho. Fun games like rope jumping and blindfolded games were also organised. Students took an oath to maintain their physical well-being by using the open gym facilities on the college premises. Principal Prof. Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi emphasised upon the importance of physical fitness along with mental development.

Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Edu

Energy Management Cell and Science Club of Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Education celebrated ‘World Energy Conservation Day’ in the college premises to focus the attention of the masses towards the issues related to energy conservation. On this day, Anshika Kalia with her speech told about the historical significance and importance of energy conservation day. Anushka spoke about the need for energy conservation in current scenario. Krishma made the students aware regarding the ways to use energy resources efficiently. The event was coordinated by Dr.Seema Rani under the supervision of Principal Dr Neelu Jhanji.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes organised an awareness session on gender sensitisation as mandated by the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) to check the harassment of women at the workplace. Dr Jatinder Kaur, assistant professor, Legal Studies at Global, conducted the session on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Jitu Patwari appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, replaces Kamal Nath; Umang Singhar new LoP

2
Jalandhar

Army Lieutenant dies, Captain injured as car overturns near Narangpur in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

US mom catches 18-year-old son having sex with 26-year-old teacher after tracking app alerts her of him missing rugby practice

4
India

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas with 18 crew

5
Chandigarh

2 criminals injured in police encounter on Kharar-Landran road in Punjab's Mohali

6
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares what it was like to shoot sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kurbaan', ‘But we were already…’

7
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

8
Nation

'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj pleads for help in viral video from Mumbai police station; accuses mother, brother of physical assault

9
Haryana

‘If any way out is found then will work on it, otherwise...’: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on SYL canal issue

10
India

IAF requires three systems to protect bases from attack by multiple swarm drones

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...

Parliament security head’s post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...

Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

City Beautiful third in sewage treatment

Chandigarh’s TB notification rate highest in India

MM Dhonchak moves Supreme Court, says early hearing order to impact disposal

Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

20-year-old stabbed to death

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Day on, police yet to make any headway

Round Glass Academy, Sai Kurukshetra to vie for title

Two lady doctors among six booked for ‘forced abortion’

Man 'involved' in vehicle theft held

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala