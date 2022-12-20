 CT Group holds free medical camp : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

CT Group holds free medical camp

CT Group holds free medical camp

Medical camp organised by the CT Group in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Physiotherapy Department of CT Institutes organised a medical camp in collaboration with Drishti Eye Care Hospital, Batra Clinic and Clove Dental. The camp was inaugurated by Charanjeet Singh Channi, Chairman CT Group of Institutions. He extended a green welcome to the camp specialists (doctors) and appreciated their efforts toward making the world healthy. About 386 patients of adjoining villages were treated by the experts in the camp and were given free medicine. Dr Nalini Saxena, Eye Specialist, Dr Sahil Batra, Spine Specialist, and Dr Avinab and Dr Anisha Dental, specialists from Clove Dental praised the arrangements made for their team as well as for the patients.

Environment contest at PCM SD

The PG Department of Economics and the Green and Environment Audit Cell of PCM SD College organised a 'Nature's Best Friend' contest. Students of Economics of various streams of Semester I participated in the competition and they made beautiful and creative planters for plants by using waste materials such as used cans, plastic bottles, waste ribbons, papers, and cardboards etc. The competition focused on bringing an understanding among the students about preserving the environment by reusing and recycling waste material. Supreet Kaur from BSc (Economics) Semester-I got the first prize and Arshnoor Kaur from BSc Economics (Economics) Semester-I bagged second position. Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for their participation.

DIPS student wins poetry contest

Mannatdeep Kaur, a student of DIPS School Kapurthala has won the Sahodaya English poetry recitation competition conducted by the CBSE. Principal Dimple Sharma of DIPS School, said that Mannatdeep presented a poem on the theme 'Love the life you live'. The students who won the competition were honored with certificates. Congratulating the winner student, Principal Dimple said that reciting poetry is such a platform that gives children a chance to speak in public and present their views.

Workshop on online courses

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a workshop on courses in social science and translations in collaboration with Education Multimedia Research Centre, Patiala. The convener of the workshop was Dr Ramnita Saini Sharda. The resource person was Dr Daljeet Ami, Director, Education Multimedia Research Centre, Patiala. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen welcomed the dignitaries. Resource-person Dr Daljeet Ami told the faculty members about the research techniques which can increase the impact of physical teaching. On this occasion, Programme Coordinator Dr Ashmeen Kaur and other staff members were present on the occasion.

LPU organises flower show

The School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised a 'Chrysanthemum exhibition'. Blooming in a range of diverse colours under shades of white, yellow, orange, lavender, purple, red, as well as bi-colour flowers, exhibition attracted the students, faculty and onlookers at the campus. The agriculture students also had an opportunity to interact with Vice-Chancellor Dr Preeti Bajaj, where they shared their thoughts and knowledge about the fascinating genre of the flower exhibited. The students also put up flower arrangements, cut flowers, flower ornaments, flowers grown in pots, and bouquets too. Judges for the competitions were renowned persons from the allied fields, including those from the floriculture and landscaping departments. Floral 'Rangoli' and live photography of flowers were highlights of the show.

Ivy World organises annual event

Ivy World School organised an annual event, 'Euphoria-2022'. This cultural fest was aimed at exploring and encouraging the multifarious talents of students of the primary wing. The students showcased a blend of various dance forms such as shimmy shakers, rhythmic jazz, dragon dance, educational pantomime, etc. The school also put up an exhibition on art expressions which was highly appreciated by the guests. Jai Inder Singh, SDM, Jalandhar, attended the function. Principal S Chauhan applauded the students for the efforts and dedication.

Annual athletics meet at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's athletic team performed well in the 52nd Annual Athletic Meet, organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. KMV's Radha bagged the bronze medal in the 1,500-metre race, and Ram Kumari bagged silver medal in 10-km and 21-km races. Gurjit Kaur won the gold medal in shot put and Amandeep Kaur secured a bronze medal in the 20-km walk event. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the players. She said that players at KMV are provided many facilities which include free education, hostel, mess and transport facilities. She added that they avail a lot from state of the art infrastructure comprising gymnasium, health club, a swimming pool and sprawling playgrounds.

Tree Plantation at hans raj vidyalaya

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a medicinal tree plantation session in Dhaliwal village. Various medicinal plants like neem, arjun chhal, mango, jamun, tulsi, amla and curry leaf plant were planted by sarpanch of Dhaliwal village, Mandeep Singh. Principal Ajay Sareen lauded the efforts of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan team which had Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Sushil Kumar, Urvashi, Shefali Kashyap, Alka Sharma (in-charge, Legal Literacy Cell), and motivated them to continue such efforts in future also. Arvind Chandi, a staff member, was also present with the team.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

2
Patiala

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

3
Brand Connect

Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Review - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Exposed Or Fake Scam Keto Luxe ACV Gummies?

4
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

5
Diaspora

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies as cottage catches fire

6
Punjab

Charanjit Channi returns from abroad; expected to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

7
Chandigarh

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

8
Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

9
Haryana

‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana minister Anil Vij after his Merc breaks down on KMP Expressway

10
Nation

Hero of Longewala in 1971 India-Pakistan war Bhairon Singh Rathore dies at 81

Don't Miss

View All
Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Top News

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit

Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...

Haryana deputy chief minister Chautala escapes unhurt in road accident in dense fog

In dense fog, Haryana deputy chief minister Chautala escapes unhurt in road accident

3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist

Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...

Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case

Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case

The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

CHB allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

CHB allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two women of jewellery

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

SSP’s post: Admn sends panel of three to MHA

4 years on, 259-bed trauma centre awaits completion

Mukherjee Nagar’s tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people in Delhi, held

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Allowances, incentives not doubled, ASHA workers threaten agitation

~34.47 cr for focal point roads

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

Follow waste mgmt rules or face action, hotel, banquet owners told

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs city

BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets

Tribute paid to Mohd Rafi on 98th birth anniversary