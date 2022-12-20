CT Group holds free medical camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Physiotherapy Department of CT Institutes organised a medical camp in collaboration with Drishti Eye Care Hospital, Batra Clinic and Clove Dental. The camp was inaugurated by Charanjeet Singh Channi, Chairman CT Group of Institutions. He extended a green welcome to the camp specialists (doctors) and appreciated their efforts toward making the world healthy. About 386 patients of adjoining villages were treated by the experts in the camp and were given free medicine. Dr Nalini Saxena, Eye Specialist, Dr Sahil Batra, Spine Specialist, and Dr Avinab and Dr Anisha Dental, specialists from Clove Dental praised the arrangements made for their team as well as for the patients.

Environment contest at PCM SD

The PG Department of Economics and the Green and Environment Audit Cell of PCM SD College organised a 'Nature's Best Friend' contest. Students of Economics of various streams of Semester I participated in the competition and they made beautiful and creative planters for plants by using waste materials such as used cans, plastic bottles, waste ribbons, papers, and cardboards etc. The competition focused on bringing an understanding among the students about preserving the environment by reusing and recycling waste material. Supreet Kaur from BSc (Economics) Semester-I got the first prize and Arshnoor Kaur from BSc Economics (Economics) Semester-I bagged second position. Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for their participation.

DIPS student wins poetry contest

Mannatdeep Kaur, a student of DIPS School Kapurthala has won the Sahodaya English poetry recitation competition conducted by the CBSE. Principal Dimple Sharma of DIPS School, said that Mannatdeep presented a poem on the theme 'Love the life you live'. The students who won the competition were honored with certificates. Congratulating the winner student, Principal Dimple said that reciting poetry is such a platform that gives children a chance to speak in public and present their views.

Workshop on online courses

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a workshop on courses in social science and translations in collaboration with Education Multimedia Research Centre, Patiala. The convener of the workshop was Dr Ramnita Saini Sharda. The resource person was Dr Daljeet Ami, Director, Education Multimedia Research Centre, Patiala. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen welcomed the dignitaries. Resource-person Dr Daljeet Ami told the faculty members about the research techniques which can increase the impact of physical teaching. On this occasion, Programme Coordinator Dr Ashmeen Kaur and other staff members were present on the occasion.

LPU organises flower show

The School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised a 'Chrysanthemum exhibition'. Blooming in a range of diverse colours under shades of white, yellow, orange, lavender, purple, red, as well as bi-colour flowers, exhibition attracted the students, faculty and onlookers at the campus. The agriculture students also had an opportunity to interact with Vice-Chancellor Dr Preeti Bajaj, where they shared their thoughts and knowledge about the fascinating genre of the flower exhibited. The students also put up flower arrangements, cut flowers, flower ornaments, flowers grown in pots, and bouquets too. Judges for the competitions were renowned persons from the allied fields, including those from the floriculture and landscaping departments. Floral 'Rangoli' and live photography of flowers were highlights of the show.

Ivy World organises annual event

Ivy World School organised an annual event, 'Euphoria-2022'. This cultural fest was aimed at exploring and encouraging the multifarious talents of students of the primary wing. The students showcased a blend of various dance forms such as shimmy shakers, rhythmic jazz, dragon dance, educational pantomime, etc. The school also put up an exhibition on art expressions which was highly appreciated by the guests. Jai Inder Singh, SDM, Jalandhar, attended the function. Principal S Chauhan applauded the students for the efforts and dedication.

Annual athletics meet at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's athletic team performed well in the 52nd Annual Athletic Meet, organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. KMV's Radha bagged the bronze medal in the 1,500-metre race, and Ram Kumari bagged silver medal in 10-km and 21-km races. Gurjit Kaur won the gold medal in shot put and Amandeep Kaur secured a bronze medal in the 20-km walk event. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the players. She said that players at KMV are provided many facilities which include free education, hostel, mess and transport facilities. She added that they avail a lot from state of the art infrastructure comprising gymnasium, health club, a swimming pool and sprawling playgrounds.

Tree Plantation at hans raj vidyalaya

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a medicinal tree plantation session in Dhaliwal village. Various medicinal plants like neem, arjun chhal, mango, jamun, tulsi, amla and curry leaf plant were planted by sarpanch of Dhaliwal village, Mandeep Singh. Principal Ajay Sareen lauded the efforts of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan team which had Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Sushil Kumar, Urvashi, Shefali Kashyap, Alka Sharma (in-charge, Legal Literacy Cell), and motivated them to continue such efforts in future also. Arvind Chandi, a staff member, was also present with the team.