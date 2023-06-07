 CT Group honours achievers : The Tribune India

CT Group honours achievers

CT Group of Institutions honour students at its South Campus, Shahpur, in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: As part of its efforts to recognise top performers of the Xth and XII grades, CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur, hosted a ceremony called ‘Shining Stars’ at its campus. Over 1,500 students were honoured for their efforts, dedication, and work at the felicitation ceremony. These students came from 170 schools and different cities like Jalandhar, Moga, Nawanshahr, etc. The students were honoured with certificates and mementoes. The chief guest at the event was Parliamentarian Sushil Rinku. He congratulated all the participants and encouraged them to continue learning and striving for excellence. The students were honoured by guests of honour Raman Arora, MLA, Jalandhar Central.

Students come to wrestlers’ aid

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised a rally to express solidarity with wrestlers. They demanded immediate action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president, Wrestling Federation of India. Principal Navjot said the governments were launching schemes for ensuring education and protection of the girl child, but they had to hold a rally to get justice. She demanded the sacking of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and his arrest over charges of alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers.

9 students get placement offer

Five students of the Civil Engineering Department, namely Anuj Yadav, Kajal, Jatinder, Ashutosh and Jaskaran and three students from electrical engineering department — Bharat Sharma, Brijesh Kumar and Rahul — of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College have been selected as trainee engineer at an annual package of Rs 2.25 lakh by ‘Consort Builders’ during campus placement. Principal Jagroop Singh congratulated Rajiv Bhatia, head, civil engineering department, Kashmir Kumar, acting head, electrical engineering and Rajesh Kumar, training and placement officer. Principal also informed that 60 per cent students prefer to take admission in engineering colleges and universities under lateral entry and nearly 35 per cent students are hired in the best companies with a good annual package.

Nobel School organises summer camp

To impart new skills and foster personal growth, the Nobel School organised summer camp from May 29 to June 7 for the students from grade KG to XI. Students from other schools also took part in the summer camp. About 200 students participated in the summer camp. The children enjoy a lot of activities such as fireless cooking, dance, bhangra, art and craft, water colouring, mental maths, spoken English, IT skills, etc. All the students are participating in the activities with great enthusiasm and showcased their inner talent and skills. Chairman CL Kochher, and managing director Kumar Shiv Kochher, praised and encouraged all the students to participate more and more in such activities which help them to grow in future also. Principal Sangeet Kumar also motivated students and guided them.

Inter-house table tennis tournament

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, organised inter-house table tennis tournament. All players from four houses participated with much enthusiasm and anxiety. In the middle category, Baba Mohri House bagged the first position, Bibi Dani House stood second while Bibi Bhani House took the third position. Similarly, in the senior category, Baba Mohri House stood first, Bibi Bhani House stood second while Bibi Dani House finished third. President Ajit Singh Sethi and the school managing committee, Principal Aparana Mehta, vice-principal Sonika Singh, examination in-charge Renuka Angrish, Sports teachers Amninder Singh and Sonia Rani congratulated the winners and presented medals and certificates.

Book released

A book titled ‘One Hundred Years of DAV College Jalandhar’ written by an alumnus of the college, Principal Jagdish Chander Joshi, was released today. Former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, who is also an illustrious alumnus, graced the occasion as the chief guest. College Principal Rajesh Kumar and convener of the event Prof Sharad Manocha, along with other faculty members, warmly welcomed the chief guest and the author of the book. Principal Rajesh Kumar congratulated the book author for this commendable task. He shed light on the history of DAV College Jalandhar and said that DAV society has been at the forefront in the task of nation building. The first DAV school was established in 1886, while the first college came into being in 1889 in the fond memory of Swami Dayanand Saraswati at Lahore. The credit for establishing DAV College Jalandhar goes to two prominent personalities — founding Principal Pandit Mehar Chand and Lakhpat Rai. The college began its journey in 1918 with 26 students and four teachers, and today it has become an institution.

