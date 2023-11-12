CT Group hosts Diwali Carnival

Jalandhar, November 11
CT Group set ablaze the festive spirit with its enthralling Diwali Carnival. The campus transformed into a vibrant canvas, illuminated by the radiant energy and creativity of the students.
The carnival unfolded as a vibrant mosaic of activities, featuring innovative student stalls, delectable food counters, melodic tunes, and spirited games. The air buzzed with excitement as students showcased their ingenuity, fostering a sense of community and unity.
Swami Shantannad, chairman, Swami Sant Das Trust, graced the event as the chief guest, infusing the celebration with a spiritual touch. He shared profound insights on the significance of Diwali, portraying it as a festival embodying the triumph of light, positivity, and unity.
Distinguished personalities, including chairman of CT Group, Charanjit Singh Channi, co-chairperson Parminder Kaur, managing director Manbir Singh, vice- chairman Harpreet Singh, core team member Tanika Channi, and director campus GS Sidhu, Dr Arjan, dean, student welfare, joined the faculty members and students in making the event a grand success.
