CT Institute, West Indies varsity ink MOU

Campus Notes

A seminar on 'Wakeup The Entrepreneur In You: A Mission for Self Reliance' being held at HMV in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Institute of Engineering, Management, and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr P Mohan, a distinguished professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad. The MoU signifies CT Institute of Engineering, Management, and Technology's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and research innovations in software engineering and Artificial Intelligence. It sets the framework for various joint initiatives, including collaborative research projects and expert lecture series. These initiatives will enable sharing of expertise, resources, and best practices between the two organisations. Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh, CT Group of Institutions, said, "This collaboration is an important step in building a strong research culture that will bring together the best minds from both institutions."

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has once again established its charismatic presence in the field of education by achieving new landmarks under the dynamic guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. HMV got the first rank in Punjab in Arts, Science, Commerce, third rank in Punjab in Mass Communication, 4th rank in Punjab in Fashion Designing and 7th Rank in Punjab in BCA in India Today Rankings. HMV has made its place in Top 10 colleges of India-Value for Money. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen expressed her thanks to the continuous support of the members of DAVCMC, Local Advisory Committee and the entire HMV Family. She congratulated the Project Coordinator Dr Anjana Bhatia. Sareen congratulated Head of Mass Communication Rama Sharma, Lt. Sonia Mahendru, Jyotika Minhas, Head of Design Department Dr Rakhi Mehta, Navneeta from Fashion Designing Department, Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta, Dr Shuchi and Dr Simmi.

Faculty Development Programme

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus in association with IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, and Maharaja Agarsen University, Solan, organised a seven-day faculty development programme on 'Latest trends in research, innovation and entrepreneurship' which concluded on Thursday. Proceedings of the FDP were initiated by Inderpal Singh, Dean Management. Dr RK Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Agarsen University, was the chief guest for valedictory session. Dr Vishal Sharma, Principal, Aurbindo College of Commerce, was the guest of the day. Resource persons in the FDP were Dr Aparna N Mahajan, Director, MAIT, Maharaja Agarsen University, Dr Deepankar K Ashish from Maharaja Agarsen University, Madhu Bala from Maharaja Agarsen University, Dr Pankajdeep Kaur from GNDU Regional Campus, Ladewali, etc.

Story Enactment Activity

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised story enactment activity for the tiny tots where they were introduced to the 'Three Little Pigs'. The mentors played a crucial role in showing them this act. The kids learnt the lesson that perseverance and hard work pay off in the end. The story highlighted the importance of intelligent and practical hard work in life, as it will definitely pay off in the coming years. Principal Savina Bahl acknowledged the fact that hard work and perseverance are key to success and admired sweet little smiles of the kids.

ECO-FRIENDLY week CELEBRATed

Eklavya School celebrated 'Eco-friendly week'. Middle school takes part with full enthusiasm in different types of activities. Students give speech on the importance of celebrating eco-friendly week. This speech conveyed the message about the foremost duty to protect our Mother Earth. Students perform different types of activities like making beautiful props regarding eco-friendly celebration, Recycling game, plant trees, host cleanups and teach them the basics of gardening. School chairman JK Gupta appreciated the students as well as educators for their efforts.

Quiz Competition

The Economics Association of PCM SD College organised a quiz competition. Students of from various streams participated in the competition with great enthusiasm. A series of four quizzes were organised including crosswords, picture puzzle, MCQs etc covering a variety of topics such as micro-economics, macro-economics, development economics, international economics, etc. Different patterns and themes aroused the curiosity of students and enhanced their cognition. There were 17 participants in all, out of which, four were awarded with prizes. Pooja of BA, Semester VI, got the first position, Deepu Rana of B.A./B.Ed. Semester IV and Tejinder of B. A. Semester VI got second position. Third position for the same was bagged by Divya of B.Sc Economics Sem IV. Principal Pooja Prashar congratulated and appreciated the efforts of all the participants.

