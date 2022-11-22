CT public celebrates ANNUAL DAY

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Public School celebrated its annual prize distribution function— Navras the essence of life. The dignitaries present were Charanjit Singh Channi, chairman, CT Group, co-chairperson, Parminder Kaur Channi, Dr Manbir Singh, managing director, Harpreet Singh, vice chairman, Principal Daljeet Rana, vice principal, Sukhdeep Kaur, and students. The cultural programme based on Navras and the celebration of 25 glorious years of academic excellence, comprising welcome dance, qawali, western and bhangra which filled the environment with rhythm, hues, and vibrancy. The Principal, Daljeet Rana, shared the school’s achievements through the annual report of the past session.

FICCI honours HMV college

Hansraj Mahila Mahavidyalaya was awarded with ‘Excellence in Institutional Social Responsibility’ award by FICCI at the recently held 8th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards in New Delhi. Principal Ajay Sareen was felicitated by Dr Bhagwat Karad, State Minister of Finance, who was the chief guest along with Arun Chawla, director general,FICCI. HMV was recognised by a high-level independent jury panel chaired by Dr RA Mashelkar, Indian National Research Professor and Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology for its exemplary work within the education segment. HMV was called for presentation and interactive session before the jury in New Delhi. This presentation was evaluated for its vision and mission, new initiatives, outcome metrics and future plans.

Students ace in chess championship

Students of Innocent Hearts brought laurels to the school by winning gold medals in a chess championship at Punjab Khed Mela. This Punjab Khed Mela was organised at Sports College Jalandhar on October 16, 18 and 20. Participants from 23 districts took part in the sports fair. In this chess championship, students of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, Yaksha Arora, played at the under-17 (boys) state level and won gold medal, Sakshi Gupta, played at the under-14 (girls) state level, and Anish Sikka, played at the under-21 (boys) level became the champions of this team event by playing at the state level and winning the gold medal in boys). These winning champions were given a trophy along with a prize of Rs 10,000, which was transferred to their bank accounts

School holds Video-making contest

To make the students exhibit their technical skills and creativity, Mayor World School organised an inter-house video making competition.The theme of the competition was to promote the pedagogy and vision of the school.The competition was judged by Rohit Malhotra, HOD (Computer Science), MGN School and KK Joshi, HOD (Computer Science), LJN DAV School. Dickens House bagged the first position. Keats house grabbed the second position followed by Wordsworth.

50 meritorious students adopted

Lyallpur Khalsa College Women organised a programme in the college campus in which Dr SP Singh Oberoi, chairman, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, was the chief guest. Amarjot Singh, in-charge, Sarbat Da Bhala Trust, Doaba Zone, Dr Aashita of Orthonova Hospital accompanied him. Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, welcomed all the guests. The highlight of the programme was the enactment of the play written by Ajmer Singh Aulakh ‘Jhanah de Paani’ which promoted the message that women should become self- reliant and self- decisive in the society. Dr Oberoi adopted 50 meritorious and needy students of the college and added that every year they will give financial assistance to 50 students of the college.

Poetry Recitation competition held

A poetry recitation was organised by the English Literary Society of the PCM SD College for Women. In the competition, nine students from different streams participated enthusiastically. This competition was organised to give an opportunity to the students to display their presentation skills and develop a love for literature in them. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the Head, Department of English, Ujla Dada Joshi, for organising such events for the overall development of the students.

World television day celebrated

Television Day was celebrated by DIPS School Urban Estate to make the students aware of the interesting journey of television. The children arrived at school dressed as news readers. Standing in front of the TV set made of cardboard, the children read the news and told how the news was read in black and white TV in the 70-90s. Teachers informed the children that television was invented in 1924 by John Logie Baird. It came in India in September 15, 1959. Principal Meenakshi Mehta said initially it was like an idiot box but with time it became very smart. Earlier it was like a thick box but now a flat screen.

Workshop on Industrial automation

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) organised a one-day workshop on ‘Industrial automation its scope and future’. This workshop was organised by the Electrical Engineering Department for the students of BTech (EE) and MTech (EE). The invited experts were from Wonder Automation-Training Division, Industrial area, Mohali Punjab. More than 60 students of the department participated with great enthusiasm. Focus was given to enhance the practical skills of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the department. The invited experts deliberated upon the introduction of various industrial automation systems and highlighted its need in current aspects of artificial intelligence. The coordinator of the workshop Dr Akhil Gupta, assistant professor, conveyed the scope and expected outcomes of the workshop.

