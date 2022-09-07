CT scan machine installed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 6

In a step towards equipping Civil Hospital, Phagwara, with modern technology, the hospital authorities, in collaboration with a private diagnostic centre, today installed a CT scan machine at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The machine was jointly inaugurated by SDM Satwant Singh and AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann in the presence of Senior Medical Officer Dr Kamal Kishor.

The SDM said patients would benefit from the installation of the device as the starting price of the test had been fixed at Rs 544, which is much lower than what private centres were charging. The AAP leader lauded the initiative of the Bhagwant Mann government and the Punjab Health Department and said the Aam Aadmi Party had promised during the Assembly elections that every government hospital in the state would be equipped with modern machinery and installation of CT scan machines was a big step in this direction.

He reiterated that the Bhagwant Mann government would fulfill every promise made to the people. On the occasion, women AAP leaders Pritpal Kaur Tuli, Naresh Sharma, Harmesh Pathak, Subhash Kwatra, Vijay Basant Nagar, Manjit Hadiabad, Rajesh, Nirmal Singh, Chaman Lal, Kulwinder Raja Garden, Gurdeep Singh Tuli, Paramjit Dharamsot, Kirpal Singh, Arun Vashisht, Saurav Handa, Omkar Singh and Inderjit Singh among others.