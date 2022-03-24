CUET for all undergraduate course admissions in central varsities hailed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

With the University Grants Commission (UGC) announcing a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all undergraduate course admissions this year in central universities on Tuesday, the schools here have hailed the move, but sought an amendment to get Plus Two result weightage added in the overall score.

Appreciating the move, Sanskriti KMV School Principal Rachna Monga said, “The very high cut-offs of 99.8 per cent or so on had made some very bright students feel let down at the time of admission which we expect will now go.”

But she also pointed out that the whole process has a major flaw. “This will promote dummy admissions even for commerce and arts students. The science students already preferred to attend coaching centres rather than schools. Had the UGC added the Plus Two marks as the criterion, it would have been a proper bridging of the gap between school education and higher education,” she pointed out.

There is no doubt that the UGC has taken a good step for selection criteria. This will help curtail the influence of pvt varsities that had developed their own mechanisms to pull students. —Rachna Monga, Principal, Sanskriti KMV School The new criteria to go through CUET is only for the Central Universities. Our admission process will remain unaffected. —Ajay Sareen, Principal, HMV college The conduct of university entrance test will help in providing a level-playing fied among students of the ICSE, CBSE & state board schools. Students of tougher boards will no longer suffer. —Rashmi Vij, Principal Police DAV Public School

Police DAV Public School Principal Rashmi Vij said, “Already the NEET and JEE aspirants had an assumption that the coaching centres prepared them more well than the school. This may lead to more absenteeism and indiscipline at the school level. Some criteria like qualifying marks in Plus Two must be set for the students as in SAT or else students will start ignoring preparation for the Plus Two boards.”

Meanwhile, the authorities of various state universities and affiliated colleges have said that they would not get affected by the new UGC directions.