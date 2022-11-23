Curb illegal mining in Phillaur: BJP to DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 22

Led by Amarjit Singh Amri, BJP leaders and workers on Tuesday submitted a complaint over illegal mining to Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh.

The complainants alleged that illegal mining was going on unabated at Kadiana and Puari villages falling under the Phillaur sub-division. Sunny Kumar, a local activist, said the area along the Sutjej river bed up to 1 km had been dug up by the sand mafia.

He further alleged though the permission had been granted to dig up to 3 feet at the said site, the sand mafia, paying scant regard to the area’s ecology, had dug 15 to 20 feet.

The BJP leaders and activits said even as mining operation was closed as per the state government orders from July 1 to October 1 due to rainy weather, the orders were being violated at the site. They sought the administrative intervention in the villages to stop illegal mining along the Sutlej bed.