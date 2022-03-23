CVO raids JIT office

Jalandhar, March 22
Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Local Bodies Department Rajiv Sekhri and his team on Tuesday conducted a surprise check in the office of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT).
The team reached the office at 9 am and called in all record related to the pending dues of non-construction charges in various colonies and sales of plots for Local Displaced Persons (LDP). Sekhri said he had received certain complaints after which he decided to summon the entire record to assess if there have been any wrongdoings. All employees of JIT, some of whom were on leave, were called back to office so as to hand over the record in their possession.
The official asked Executive Officer Parminder Singh to bring to him some pending files on March 24 in his Chandigarh office. Navjot Sidhu, who had been Local Bodies Minister in the initial days of the previous government, too had pointed to a scam of Rs200 crore in the LDP plots of JIT.
