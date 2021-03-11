CWG medallist undergoes knee surgery in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 21

The orthopaedics team at Fortis Hospital recently operated a 2016 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist (wrestling) Prabhpal Singh for an ACL tear and Meniscus injury. The ACL is a ligament in the knee which controls stability and is important for sports. ACL tear leads to loss of sporting career, and can cause major setbacks. Meniscus is a cushion in the knee and is commonly injured in sports.

Prabhpal was in excruciating pain and this was affecting his performance on the field. Prabhpal who had won a gold medal in wrestling in the 2016 Commonwealth Games, and silver at the same sporting event in 2017 – had been contemplating quitting the sport owing to his sports injury. He finally met Dr Manit Arora, Consultant, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital, in March this year and subsequently underwent a Hybrid ACL Surgery on March 22.

Hybrid ACL surgery is a new technique for ACL surgery which helps restore native anatomy, accelerates rehabilitation and the patient’s return to the respective sport. Following good rehabilitation at Fortis Mohali, Prabhpal was discharged on the next day of the surgery and was able to walk without any support. Dr Arora revealed that Prabhpal would be able to make a comeback to wrestling within six months.

Discussing the case, Dr Arora, said, “The patient had an ACL tear and Meniscus injury which was hampering his performance on the field. I operated upon his knee through the most-advanced technique of Hybrid ACL Surgery. Patient Prabhpal is likely to make a comeback within six months.”