Cycle rally for inclusivity on social media

Jalandhar, August 31
Saksham, an NGO working for the visually impaired, organised an event ‘My social media post accessible for all’ at Lovely Professional University (LPU), championing the cause of inclusivity and accessibility.
As part of the NGO’s ongoing series of ‘Breaking Barriers: AccessAbility events’, a tandem cycling activity was organised in which both sighted and visually impaired individuals participated and had a unique and empowering experience. The event, sponsored by Avon Cycles, exemplified the event’s commitment to breaking barriers and fostering a sense of unity.
Another impactful element of the event was an awareness rally that aimed to promote social media accessibility for all. Participants carried placards adorned with tips and messages advocating a more inclusive online environment. The initiative symbolised the event’s dedication to making social media platforms accessible to people of all abilities. The rally not only raised awareness but also encouraged attendees to actively participate in the campaign for social media inclusivity.
Through the tandem cycling event and the awareness rally, Saksham showcased its multifaceted approach to inclusivity, encompassing both physical and digital spaces. These activities underscored the organisation’s commitment to creating an environment where everyone can engage without limitations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem