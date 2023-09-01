Cycle rally for inclusivity on social media

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

Saksham, an NGO working for the visually impaired, organised an event ‘My social media post accessible for all’ at Lovely Professional University (LPU), championing the cause of inclusivity and accessibility.

As part of the NGO’s ongoing series of ‘Breaking Barriers: AccessAbility events’, a tandem cycling activity was organised in which both sighted and visually impaired individuals participated and had a unique and empowering experience. The event, sponsored by Avon Cycles, exemplified the event’s commitment to breaking barriers and fostering a sense of unity.

Another impactful element of the event was an awareness rally that aimed to promote social media accessibility for all. Participants carried placards adorned with tips and messages advocating a more inclusive online environment. The initiative symbolised the event’s dedication to making social media platforms accessible to people of all abilities. The rally not only raised awareness but also encouraged attendees to actively participate in the campaign for social media inclusivity.

Through the tandem cycling event and the awareness rally, Saksham showcased its multifaceted approach to inclusivity, encompassing both physical and digital spaces. These activities underscored the organisation’s commitment to creating an environment where everyone can engage without limitations.

#Lovely Professional University LPU #Social Media