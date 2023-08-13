Cyclothon held ahead of I-Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Disha - an initiative being run by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust- celebrated 75 years of Independence Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in which students, staff and parents of Innocent Hearts Group took out a massive cycle rally from Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town.

The student council of the school organised the cyclothon. The cycle rally was to give the message of ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ to respect the soil of the country, be ready to protect it at all times and protect our environment as well. Dr Palak Gupta Bowry (Director CSR) inaugurated the rally by releasing Tricolour balloons. The members participating in the rally took an oath to respect their Tricolour, protect India’s integrity and motherland.

After that, Dr Palak flagged off the rally by showing the green flag. The whole atmosphere echoed with slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. In this ‘Cyclothon’, nearly 1,000 students and staff members participated. During this rally, utmost care was taken for the safety and health of the participants. Patriotic songs sung by students added patriotic flavour in the ambiance.

Keeping in mind the safety of the participants, scouts and teachers were present at some distance throughout the route for guidelines. A team of doctors and ambulance of Innocent Hearts Multispeciality Hospital was ready to deal with any kind of emergency. The police administration contributed towards the safe conduct of the cycle rally.

Innocent Hearts chairman Dr Anup Bowry, managing director (medical services) Dr Chander Bowry, executive director of schools Shally Bowry, executive director of colleges Aradhana Bowry, Dr Rohan Bowry and all members of the management were present to welcome the children at the finishing line. The cyclists were welcomed with the beats of dhol.