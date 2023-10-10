Dak Choupal to mark National Postal Week today

Jalandhar, October 9
The Department of Posts is celebrating National Postal Week which commenced on October 9 and will conclude on October 13.
The National Postal Week commences with World Post Day on October 9 every year. Today, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union is observed.
Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Jalandhar, Gopal Krishan, said that this year the theme for the World Post Day is ‘Together for Trust’. Gopal Krishan informed the media that various activities had been planned by Punjab Postal Circle throughout the National Postal Week. “October 10 will be celebrated as Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas, and on this day, Dak Choupal (Dak Community Development Programme) will be organised by each postal division in Punjab Circle. Dak Choupal is a comprehensive community programme through which different postal services will be provided to the public at a single camp and people will be facilitated for opening savings bank accounts, Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts, Mahila Samman Certificates, procuring Postal Life Insurance policies and for Aadhaar enrolment and updation. All these facilities and services will be provided under one umbrella in a rural/remote area,” he informed.
October 11 will be celebrated as Philately Day in which seminars and quiz activities will be organised in schools on the theme ‘Digital India for New India’. October 12 will be celebrated as Mails and Parcels Day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...