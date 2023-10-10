Dak Choupal to mark National Postal Week today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

The Department of Posts is celebrating National Postal Week which commenced on October 9 and will conclude on October 13.

The National Postal Week commences with World Post Day on October 9 every year. Today, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union is observed.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Jalandhar, Gopal Krishan, said that this year the theme for the World Post Day is ‘Together for Trust’. Gopal Krishan informed the media that various activities had been planned by Punjab Postal Circle throughout the National Postal Week. “October 10 will be celebrated as Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas, and on this day, Dak Choupal (Dak Community Development Programme) will be organised by each postal division in Punjab Circle. Dak Choupal is a comprehensive community programme through which different postal services will be provided to the public at a single camp and people will be facilitated for opening savings bank accounts, Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts, Mahila Samman Certificates, procuring Postal Life Insurance policies and for Aadhaar enrolment and updation. All these facilities and services will be provided under one umbrella in a rural/remote area,” he informed.

October 11 will be celebrated as Philately Day in which seminars and quiz activities will be organised in schools on the theme ‘Digital India for New India’. October 12 will be celebrated as Mails and Parcels Day.