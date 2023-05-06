Dalit leader Chandan Grewal returns to AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

In a fillip to the AAP ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll, SAD leader Chandan Grewal today joined the Aam Admi Party in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann at Kartarpur. A Dalit leader who wields considerable influence in the constituency, Grewal joined the AAP a day before the road show of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

President of the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation, Grewal is a leader of the Valmiki Community.

Grewal contested unsuccessfully as an Akali canddiate from the SAD in the 2022 elections. He also contested the 2017 election from Kartarpur on AAP ticket. He joined the Akali Dal in May 2019. His return to AAP has this been dubbed a ‘ghar wapsi’.

Meanwhile, preparations remained on full swing for AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with CM Bhagwant Mann in support of party’s bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku tomorrow. Kejriwal will be part of road shows on May 6 and 7 in Jalandhar, days ahead of the bypoll. On May 6, he will be holding his yatra across the Cantonment Market, Basti Guja Adda, Jyoti Chowk and Sodal Chowk. The BJP too, is all set to hold a road show for its candidate Inder Iqbal Grewal on Friday.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma informed that the party would start its roadshow from the Shri Ram Chowk (Company Bagh) in Jalandhar at 5 pm and head to Jyoti Chowk, Ali Mohalla, Patel Chowk, Sain Dass School, Bhagwan Valmiki Gate, Mai Heeran Gate, Tanda Chowk, Khingra Gate and will end at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk at 8 pm. Former MLA and former CPS KD Bhandai said the road show will have glimpses of Punjabi culture. Among others, senior BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Vijay Rupani, Saudan Singh, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Kewal Dhillon, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia, KD Bhandari among others, will be present.

Mann canvasses for Rinku, holds roadshow