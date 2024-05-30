Dalit leaders lodge police complaint

Phagwara, May 29
Tension erupted in Phagwara after a WhatsApp chat went viral on social media on Wednesday. The WhatsApp group was made in support of Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Amritpal Singh. In a written complaint lodged before the city police, Phagwara, Dalit leaders Jassi Talhan, Surinder Dhandha, Yash Barna, Satish Bunty and Balwinder Bobby alleged that objectionable words were mentioned in the WhatsApp chat about the Dalit community.
The Dalit leaders demanded registration of a case under the SC/ST Act against the message senders and admin of the group for hurting religious sentiments. SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police had received a written complaint. Further investigations were on into the case.
