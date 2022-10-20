Daljit Kaur takes charge as Hoshiarpur ADC

Hoshiarpur, October 19
Daljit Kaur took charge as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) in Hoshiarpur today.
A PCS officer of the 2004 batch, Daljit Kaur has previously served as the Additional Deputy Commissioner in Jagraon (Ludhiana district).
As she assumed charge as the Additional Deputy Commissioner in Hoshiarpur, she said, “The district administration will provide various services to the district residents in a smooth and hassle-free manner. Government officials will ensure all the grievances of the public are redressed in a timely manner.”
