Dasuya lad bags AIR 84 in NEET UG

Jalandhar, June 5

Karanveer Singh from Dasuya here bagged all-India rank (AIR) 84 in NEET UG. A student of St Soldier Group, Karanveer secured 715 out of 720 marks.

“I deleted YouTube app a month before the NEET UG examinations so that I don’t get distracted,” said Karanveer Singh from Aakash Institute.

Karanveer said he stayed away from the social media because he wanted to focus on his studies.

“I owe the success to my parents, teachers of Aakash Institute and my friends,” he said.

While Karanveer’s father is a businessman, his mother a government school teacher.

Karanveer said biology was always his favourite subject. So, he opted for medical stream.

When asked in which field he wanted to specialise, he said, “I haven’t decided yet, but derma and neuro are considered to be most tough and rewarding. So, I want to specialise in these fields.”

Aryan Suri got AIR 118 by securing 715 marks and Dimpleveer Singh bagged AIR 230 by scoring 715 marks. They both are also students of Aakash Institute. — TNS

