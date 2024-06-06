Dasuya lad bags AIR 84 in NEET UG

Jalandhar, June 5
Karanveer Singh from Dasuya here bagged all-India rank (AIR) 84 in NEET UG. A student of St Soldier Group, Karanveer secured 715 out of 720 marks.
“I deleted YouTube app a month before the NEET UG examinations so that I don’t get distracted,” said Karanveer Singh from Aakash Institute.
Karanveer said he stayed away from the social media because he wanted to focus on his studies.
“I owe the success to my parents, teachers of Aakash Institute and my friends,” he said.
While Karanveer’s father is a businessman, his mother a government school teacher.
Karanveer said biology was always his favourite subject. So, he opted for medical stream.
When asked in which field he wanted to specialise, he said, “I haven’t decided yet, but derma and neuro are considered to be most tough and rewarding. So, I want to specialise in these fields.”
Aryan Suri got AIR 118 by securing 715 marks and Dimpleveer Singh bagged AIR 230 by scoring 715 marks. They both are also students of Aakash Institute. — TNS
Success story
Parents: Father a businessman, mother a government school teacher
Aim: To specialise in derma & neuro
Success mantra: Staying away from social media
Deleted YouTube app
I deleted YouTube app a month before the NEET UG examinations so that I don’t get distracted. — Karanveer Singh
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...