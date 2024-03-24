Dasuya youth dies by suicide in Armenia

Hoshiarpur: A Dasuya resident Mangat Ram (22) ended his life by hanging himself in Armenia on Friday. He had gone to Armenia in search of employment on February 13. Deceased’s sister said Armenia police informed the family today morning that Mangat had died by suicide. He was only son of the family.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted