Daughters light mother's pyre

Phagwara, March 22
Though daughters do not perform the last rites of their parents as per the old Hindu tradition, but in a surprising way, two daughters lit the pyre of their 96-year-old mother Parkash Kaur at the local crematorium here on Tuesday.
The two girls, Davinder Kaur and Satwinder Kaur, said their 96-year-old mother breathed her last at her residence in local Preet Nagar.
The deased was the mother of six children, including three sons and three daughters.
Her sons were abroad and had no communication with their mother. One of the daughters was living in the UK and two were living here.
Keeping in view the situation, both the daughters came forward and performed the last rites of their mother and lit the pyre in the presence of several residents.
