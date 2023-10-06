DAV College dominates in Panjab University youth fest

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 5

The second day of Youth and Heritage Festival of Panjab University, Zone A going on at DAV College was full of fun, gaiety and enthusiasm. The chief guest, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Rajkumar Chabbewal was welcomed by college management committee president Dr Anoop Kumar, Principal Prof Vinay Kumar and Dr Kulwant Rana, the organising secretary. In his address, Chabbewal said that students should not limit their knowledge to books but towards all-round development.

Special guest Sartaj Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, while encouraging the participants said such events play an active role in diverting the energy of the youth in a positive direction and connecting them with their heritage.

The results are as follows:

Bhangra: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first; SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, second.

Poem recitation: Sunil of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first; PUSSGRC’s Khushpreet Kaur second and Simran Kaur of BAM Khalsa College, Garhshankar, third.

Debate competition: Gur Amrit Kaur of Riyat College, Rail Majra, stood first, PUSSGRC’s Khushboo Rana stood second and Sejal Sekiya of BAM Khalsa College, Garhshankar, stood third.

Elocution: Sanreet Kaur of PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, stood first, Aarushi Thakur of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood second and Kashish Jain of SD College, Hoshiarpur, stood third.

Giddha: SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, stood first, DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood second and BAM Khalsa College, Garhshankar, stood third.

Quiz: PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, first, SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, second and DAV College, Hoshiarpur third.

Phulkari: Indu Kumari of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, Kiran Kaur of SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, second and Vandana Kumari of SD College, Hoshiarpur, third.

Baag: Nirmal Kaur of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, SGHRS Chabbewal’s Prerna Pathania and Rashmi Thakur of SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, stood jointly second and Geetu Kumari of BAM Khalsa College, Garhshankar, stood third.

Weaving: Kamalpreet Kaur of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, Sarabjit Kaur of MBBGG, Rattewal, second and Uma Sharma of SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, and MBBGGC, Mansowal’s, Muskaan stood jointly third.

Rangoli: Soni Kumari of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, SD College, Hoshiarpur’s, Sapna and SGHRS College’s Baljinder Kaur jointly stood second and Lakshmi Kumari of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood third.

Cross-stitch: Umang Sood of SD College, Hoshiarpur, stood first, Preeti Kumari of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood second and MBB GGGC, Mansowal’s, Shruti stood third.

Dasuti: Ramandeep Kaur of Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib College, Chabbewal, first, Pooja of Baba Balraj PU Constituent College, Balachaur, second and Balwinder Kaur of MBBGGC, Rattewal, stood third

Traditional song: MBBGRG College, Mansowal, first, Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib College, Chabbewal, second and MLBG College, Tapriyan Khurd, stood third.

Pakhi design: Vrinda Pahal of MBBGRG College, Mansowal, SHSM College for Women, Chela Maksoospur’s Muskaan and Jaspreet Kaur of SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, stood jointly second and MBBGGG, Rattewal’s, Pushp stood third.

Henna: MBBGGG Rattewal’s Priynka first, MBBGRG College, Mansowal’s, Vanita and Neha of SHSM College for Women, Chela Makhsoospur, stood jointly second and Hrithik Kumar of Baba Balraj PU Constituent College, Balachaur, stood third.

Idiomatic talk: SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, first, MLBG Girls College, Taprian Khurd, stood second and DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood third.

