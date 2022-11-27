DAV College of Education holds annual prize distribution function

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 26

The DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, organised the annual prize distribution function for the MEd and Bed students of Session 2021-22.Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for SC, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The function started with a lamp-lighting ceremony, which was followed by a college prayer. Principal Vidhi Bhalla presented an annual report that highlighted the achievements of the college. Vijay Sampla felicitated the students with merit certificates and trophies. The students who had bagged positions in the PU Youth and Heritage Festival and the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’, and those who had participated in social activities were also felicitated. In his address, Sampla congratulated the winners.