DAV College walks away with overall trophy

Regional Youth & Heritage Fair of Panjab University Zone-A

Students of Panjab University, SSGRC, present an item at DAV College in Hoshiarpur on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 7

In the “Zone A” Regional Youth and Heritage Fair of Panjab University, Chandigarh, at DAV College, Hoshiarpur, participants from 14 institutions created a stir in various competitions. The last day of the four-day festival was filled with colours of fun and enthusiasm.

Host college — DAV College, Hoshiarpur — captured the overall trophy with 243 points. Principal Dr Vinay attributed the success of this youth fair to the efficient guidance of the college management committee and the continuous support of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution. The national anthem was sung at the end of the ceremony.

Cultural glimpse was seen in the presentation of Haryanvi dance “Saavan ka mahina, Mane Piya Milan Ki Aas Re”, Kulluvi Nati “Desh Shobhala Himachala” and “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. In the morning session, the chief guest was IJMS Sidhu, president and director, Vardhman Textile Limited, Hoshiarpur, and senior advocate DM Sharma a special guest.

The distinguished guests included Dr Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, Higher Education, Punjab, and Dr HS Bains, Director, PU Regional Center, Bajwara, among others. Everyone was formally welcomed by Principal Dr Vinay Kumar, vice-principal Dr Rajiv Sharma and organising secretary of the programme.

In the evening session of the function, chief guest Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Cabinet Minister, and his wife Vibha appreciated the talent of the participants and honoured them. Encouraging the students, DAV CMC Anoop Kumar said all the participants received a lot of applause for their excellent performance.

The results were as follows:

Classical Dance: Saloni of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood first.

General Dance: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, second and PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, third.

Ludi: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first.

Sammi: PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, first.

Chandelier: SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, first.

Heritage Quiz: B A M Khalsa College, Garhshankar, first, SGGS, Khalsa College, Mahilpur, second and PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, stood third.

Gudiyan Patole Making: MBBGRG College, Mansowal, first, SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, second and SHSM College for Women, Chela Maksoospur, and DAV College, Hoshiarpur, came joint third.

Chhikku Making: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, MBBGGC, Rattewal, second and SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, third.

Drain Making: MBBGRG College, Mansowal, first, SD College, Hoshiarpur, second and Baba Balraj PU Constituent College, Balachaur, and DAV College, Hoshiarpur, came joint third.

Basket Making: SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, first, MBBGGC, Rattewal, second and Baba Balraj PU Constituent College, Balachaur, stood third.

Paranda Making: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, second and SD College, Hoshiarpur, and MBBGGC, Rattewal, finished joint third.

Clay Toys: Diksha of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, Khushi of DAV College for Girls, Garhshankar, stood second and MBBGRS College, Mansowal, and MBBGGC, Rattewal, finished joint third.

Khiddo Making: Shaniwar Grover of SD College, Hoshiarpur, Baljinder Kaur of MBBGGC, Rattewal, came second and Jyoti of SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, stood third.

Peerhi Making: Aradhna of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, SGGS Sonia of Khalsa College, Mahilpur, and Sonia Choudhary of MBBGRS College, Mansowal, stood third.

Rope Making: SGGS Ramandeep of Khalsa College, Mahilpur, stood first, Davinder Kaur of DAV College for Girls, Garhshankar, second and MBBGGC Rattewal’s Jashnpreet stood third.

Inu making: SHSM College for Women, Chela Maksoospur, first, MBBGGC, Rattewal, second and SD College, Hoshiarpur, and DAV College, Hoshiarpur, jointly stood third.

Still Life: SD College, Hoshiarpur, first, Manroop Singh of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood second and Jasveer Kaur of BASM Khalsa College, Garhshankar, stood third.

Installation: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, first, SD College, Hoshiarpur, second, MLB G Girls College, Tapriya Khurd, and Baba Balraj PU Constituent College, Balachaur, stood joint third.

Poster Making: Sneha of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, BAM Khalsa College’s Kirandeep Kaur second, Manit Kaur Chhabra of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, and Akanksha of PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, stood joint third.

Cartooning: Diya of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, Akshay Kumar Lodhi of PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur, stood second and Simarjeet Kaur of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, stood third.

