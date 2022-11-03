DAV Dasuya holds grammar quiz

Tribune News Service

Dasuya: Department of English at JCDAV College Dasuya organized the fifth season of “The Wizards’ Quiz”, an inter-school English grammar quiz competition on its campus today. As many as 14 government and private schools participated in this event. Officiating Principal Prof Kamal Kishore actuated the students to the need to be dexterous in vocabulary and communication and applauded the endeavour of the English department for bringing up such a novel concept of a grammatical quiz for school children. Department''s head Dr Amandeep Rana told that the fifth season is an inter-school while the previous four seasons were inter-college competitions.

Exhibition-cum-sale held at DIPS-IMT

Jalandhar: An exhibition-cum-sale was organised at DIPS-IMT. The exhibition was started by the ribbon cutting by Principal Dr Ravi Sidhu. Displayed hand painting suits, bed sheets, lehenga, dupatta, hair products, jewellery, decorative items etc. prepared by the students of fashion designing department. The children told that they have made this suit, bedsheets etc in hand painting suit by doing stencil printing, block printing, fabric printing, and embroidery. In jewellery they made various types designs. College Director Dr KK Handoo praised the talent of the children. Principal Dr Ravi Sidhu said this is not only a talent but also an art through which students can earn their pocket money by working from home while studying.

Seminar held on Traffic Rules

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, organised a comprehensive and thought-provoking seminar on traffic rules awareness. This seminar was organised by traffic department of the Commissionerate Police. SI Ranjit Singh and ASI Shamsher Singh educated the students about traffic rules .The students were enlightened about the consequences of over speeding, triple driving, rash driving, wrong side driving, red light jumping and use of phone while driving. They were also educated about various ways to avert accidents, which includes wearing of seat belt and helmet and one must carry licence. Ajit Singh Sethi, President, and Dr Aparna Mehta, Principal appreciated the efforts of traffic police to spread awareness about traffic rules.

Oratorical Competition organised

An oratorical competition was organised by the English Literary Society of PCM SD College for Women on 'John Keats'. In this competition, 12 students from different streams participated enthusiastically. This competition was organised to give an opportunity to the students to display their presentation skills and develop a love for literature in them. This competition was dedicated to the everlasting memory of the great poet John Keats. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, and Principal of the college Prof. Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the Head, Department of English, Ujla Dada Joshi, for organising such events.

Day-2 of KVS Sports Meet at LPU

Day 2 of the ongoing 51st KVS National Sports Meet Boys (U-17) saw some exciting games played in the indoor and outdoor stadiums of Lovely Professional University. As many as 1178 participants from 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation are taking part in the sports meet's four distinct events including volleyball, kabaddi, basketball and handball. In today’s kabaddi matches, Lucknow beat Silchar by 51-5 points whereas Dehradun outplayed Ernakulam by 59-42 points. In the battle of basketball, Jaipur beat Hyderabad by 55-31 while Chandigarh took the lead by defeating Silchar with a wide margin of 41-7. In volleyball, Gurugram trounced Chennai by 2-1 while Jaipur beat Kolkata by 2-0. In Handball matches, Guwahati and Chennai were tied 17-17 points. Lukhnow thrashed Ernakulam by 12-6 whereas Chandigarh beat Ranchi by a score of 14-6. Karambir Singh, Principal, KV No. 4 Jalandhar Cantt, visited the venue to check the arrangements.

Principal honoured with award

The principal of Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, S Ranjit Singh, was awarded with the principal award by the Federation of Private Schools. The Federation had awarded total 106 principals , out of them 46 principals belonged to CBSE board, other 46 principals were of Punjab School Education Board and 14 from other boards. Vice Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University and Chairperson of Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School Baba Sarwan Singh feliciatated and gave his blessings to principal Ranjit Singh.

MGN public bags National Award

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, has been honoured with the National Award in Best Infrastructure from Federation of Private Schools by Governor of Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit. Last year, the school was winner of the State Award for Best Infrastructure. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa congratulated the entire staff, parents and the students of the school for this remarkable achievement.

Nukkad Natak Contest at cambridge

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, participated in an inter-school Hindi Nukkad Natak Competition held at Cambridge International School in Kapurthala under the banner of Kapurthala Sahodaya School. Fifteen teams from various schools participated in the competition and a team of 12 Montgomerians won the third position and were rewarded with a bronze medal, a trophy and certificates. Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated the team.