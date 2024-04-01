DAV girl in PU toppers’ list

Hoshiarpur, March 31
Principal Dr Vinay Kumar announced that Bhawna Padam of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, bagged the third position in Panjab University’s December 2023 result of MA Political Science Semester I . Bhawna scored 87 per cent with 349 marks. The college managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated her and said it was the outcome of her hard work and devotion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...