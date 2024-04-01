DAV girl in PU toppers’ list

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 31

Principal Dr Vinay Kumar announced that Bhawna Padam of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, bagged the third position in Panjab University’s December 2023 result of MA Political Science Semester I . Bhawna scored 87 per cent with 349 marks. The college managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated her and said it was the outcome of her hard work and devotion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Panjab University Chandigarh