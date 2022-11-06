DAV, Hoshiarpur, second in zonal heritage festival

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 5

DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, won 32 prizes and secured the second position in the Panjab University Youth and Heritage Festival of Education Colleges (Zone-A) held at SBHSM Khalsa College of Education, Mahilpur.

Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla said more than 20 colleges participated in the youth festival. In tough competition, college students won first prizes in general dance, pakhi, chhiku-making, pranda-making, eennu making, mitti de khidaune. Second prizes were won in poster making, cartooning, still life, rangoli, kali, folk orchestra, bagh, dasuti, gudiyan patole making, naala making, rassa vatna. Third prizes were won in shabad, peehri making, bhand, play, ladies traditional song, giddha, phulkari, and knitting. Under individual category Prizes Shubham got first prize in shabad and Ankita, Anjali Kalia and Amandeep Kaur got second prizes in play, folk orchestra and kali and Manav Kumar and Avneet Kaur got third prizes in bhand and general dance.