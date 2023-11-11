DAV institution lauded for dengue preventive measures

Jalandhar, November 10
District epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul has appreciated the efforts made by the authorities of DAVIET (DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology) for taking measures to prevent dengue outbreak. “The health department had released a letter to the educational institutions asking them to ensure cleanliness and carry out an anti-dengue campaign,” Paul said.
Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET, spearheaded a comprehensive dengue awareness survey on the college campus. “The initiative comes on the heels of a similar campaign by the Border Security Force (BSF) and underscores the institution’s commitment to community health and safety,” he said, adding that teams from the health department were sent to the institute and no larvae was found.
“It clearly indicates DAVIET’s resolve to educate and protect its students and staff against the spread of dengue,” Dr Naval added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’