DAV institution lauded for dengue preventive measures

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

District epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul has appreciated the efforts made by the authorities of DAVIET (DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology) for taking measures to prevent dengue outbreak. “The health department had released a letter to the educational institutions asking them to ensure cleanliness and carry out an anti-dengue campaign,” Paul said.

Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET, spearheaded a comprehensive dengue awareness survey on the college campus. “The initiative comes on the heels of a similar campaign by the Border Security Force (BSF) and underscores the institution’s commitment to community health and safety,” he said, adding that teams from the health department were sent to the institute and no larvae was found.

“It clearly indicates DAVIET’s resolve to educate and protect its students and staff against the spread of dengue,” Dr Naval added.

#dengue