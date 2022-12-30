DAV National Sports for Girls begin

Jalandhar, December 29
Annual DAV National Sports for Girls started off at DAV University here on Tuesday.
More than 3,000 school girls under the age of 19 years have arrived to participate in the event from across the country. The event representing DAV’s 15 sports zones was declared open by chief guest Justice (Retd) N K Sud, vice-president, DAV College Managing Committee (DAV CMC), New Delhi. The students are participating in 24 games. The games are being organised under the aegis of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi.
In his inaugural address, Justice Sud said he was delighted to learn that the young generation had been receptive to embracing sports as a career. Conveying the best wishes of Dr Punam Suri, president, DAV CMC, to the participants, he said participation and completion were more important than winning in sports and life. “One should not give up. He is a real winner who gets up after falling down and starts again,” he said.
J P Shoor, director, DAV CMC and convener of the school games, said the idea of any sports event was not only to choose winners or most physically fit but was to create brotherhood and to promote sportsmanship. He stated that DAV National Sports was recognised by the School Games Federation of India and the winners of the event would qualify for the National School Games organised by the federation.
Vice-chancellor of the university Dr Manoj Kumar said DAV had produced many legends in sports. Some of these participants could be the future celebrities, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee