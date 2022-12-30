DAV National Sports for Girls begin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

Annual DAV National Sports for Girls started off at DAV University here on Tuesday.

More than 3,000 school girls under the age of 19 years have arrived to participate in the event from across the country. The event representing DAV’s 15 sports zones was declared open by chief guest Justice (Retd) N K Sud, vice-president, DAV College Managing Committee (DAV CMC), New Delhi. The students are participating in 24 games. The games are being organised under the aegis of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi.

In his inaugural address, Justice Sud said he was delighted to learn that the young generation had been receptive to embracing sports as a career. Conveying the best wishes of Dr Punam Suri, president, DAV CMC, to the participants, he said participation and completion were more important than winning in sports and life. “One should not give up. He is a real winner who gets up after falling down and starts again,” he said.

J P Shoor, director, DAV CMC and convener of the school games, said the idea of any sports event was not only to choose winners or most physically fit but was to create brotherhood and to promote sportsmanship. He stated that DAV National Sports was recognised by the School Games Federation of India and the winners of the event would qualify for the National School Games organised by the federation.

Vice-chancellor of the university Dr Manoj Kumar said DAV had produced many legends in sports. Some of these participants could be the future celebrities, he said.