DAV varsity partners with SAP, collaborates for tech courses

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 7

DAV University has established a collaborative partnership with the multinational giant SAP.

DAV University is the first university in the northern region to launch specialised SAP-integrated BTech CSE, MCA, and MBA programmes. It will provide a distinct advantage to the students in the competitive job market. The collaborative programmes are in conformity with the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

Ravinder Amar, vice-president and head of sales, SAP Cloud Success Services, and Dr Manoj Kumar, vice-chancellor, DAV University, launched these programmes at a joint ceremony.

DAV University’s collaboration with SAP marks a significant milestone in the field of education and industry integration. Amar highlighted SAP’s global dominance in enterprise application software, revolutionising businesses and technology across more than 180 countries. SAP’s expertise assists organisations of all sizes in overcoming complex challenges in their industries and job sectors.

Manoj Kumar emphasised that DAV University will now offer BTech and MCA programmes with SAP specialisation. Additionally, the MBA programmes in sales and supply chain management, finance management, human capital management, and agri-business will also benefit from SAP support.

The university has updated the curriculum of these programmes, ensuring that SAP experts deliver courses related to the SAP specialisation. Manoj said, “These programmes will enhance students’ prospects for placements, providing them with a definite advantage over those with regular degrees in these fields.”

Phillip Samuel Babu, head, higher education, SAP Cloud Success Services, said that the co-op academic programmes would foster a symbiotic relationship between employers, DAV University, and the students.