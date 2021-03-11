DAVIET excels at Tech Utsav

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology bagged an overall trophy and cash prize worth Rs11,000 in Tech Utsav organised by GNA University. A number of cultural and technical events were organised and talented students of DAVIET represented the institute by participating in a number of events. In Best out of waste event, Deepti and Gurleen bagged the first position with the theme depicting a wedding scene using waste materials like ice-cream sticks to make church, old pair of socks to make bride and groom, bridesmaid from shuttles, used waste cutlery for groomsmen and scrap cardboard for car and base. Harsh Raj and Meetu won the first prize in face painting on the theme Digital India. Garima, Harbandgi, Mansi and Vanshika won the Treasure Hunt. The performance of the students of DAVIET was applauded by one and all. Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal, DAVIET, praised the students’ efforts and congratulated them on their victory.

Dental Health Care week

‘Dental health care’ week was observed in the pre-primary wing of the Police DAV School to inculcate the good habits of taking care of the teeth and going for dental check-up regularly. A dental checkup of the children was done in the school by renowned dentists Dr Bhawna, Dr Rinee and Dr Noor. The dentists appreciated the initiative taken by the school to inculcate good dental care habits in the children. They gave valuable tips on maintaining dental hygiene and also conveyed about the treatment, if required by a child. The checkup camp was inaugurated by the Principal Dr Rashmi Vij and conducted under the guidance of Savita Sharma (supervisor). Various activities were carried out throughout the week like showing videos on dental care, activity sheets, Crafty Day in which students formed sets of teeth with clay.

World Press Day observed

Apeejay College of Fine Arts observed World Press Day. On this occasion, the students of the Department of Journalism conducted interview with Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra. During the interaction, she talked about the relevance and necessity of Journalism in the concurrent era. And also how essential it is to differentiate authentic news from phoney news. Yellow Journalism was also talked about that how it is practiced in today’s time to fetch more audience. Hargunpreet and Nidhan of BJMC semester 2nd handled the camera. Students had also conducted vox populi among students and staff members on this occasion. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the faculty members of Department of Journalism for giving this exposure to the students.

Seminar on drug de-addiction

A drug de-addiction seminar “Say No to Drugs” was organised by the NSS unit of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology here on the Institute campus in association with NGO Dishadeep, Nishkaam Sewa Society and District Red Cross Society under the Institute Social Responsibility Initiative. The de-addiction seminar aimed to educate the youth about the ill effects of drug abuse and to provide them with information about the means and ways to prevent it. Dr Ashok Kumar, NSS coordinator, delivered the welcome address. He stated that the NSS unit of the Institution is committed to enlightening and empowering the youth of the region to stay away from the menace of drug abuse. Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal DAVIET, appreciated the dedication of Dishadeep and Bharat Vikas Parishad to rid the society of social ills. He shared that recent studies show that 88 per cent of heroin addicts in India are in the age group of 14-25 years. Dr Sanjeev Lochan Bakshi, Senior Resident (Psychiatrist), Civil Hospital Phagwara shared that 190 million people have attempted drugs worldwide. Ashok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, was the chief guest. He cautioned that the young need to be disciplined and dedicated to realise their dreams and stay away from drugs. An oath was undertaken by the students to “Say No to Drugs”. A nukkad natak titled “Akhir KabTak” was enacted by the students of the institute highlighting the pressures and temptations that the young have to face at every nook and corner to try drugs.

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan

GNA University organised prize distribution ceremony of “Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan-VVM 2021-22” to honour students of Classes VI to IX for their state-level results. Sanjeev Kumar Duggal, state executive member of Vigyan Parishad Panchnad, serving as Vice Principal, Govt Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr, was the chief guest. Dr Vivek Talwar, General Secretary, Punjab, Assistant Registrar, Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, was the keynote speaker, along with other board members, Foran Chand, Gurmeet Singh, Raman Chauhan, and Dr. Sharanjeet Singh. ArshpreetKaur, Assistant Prof, Faculty of Computational Science, gave a presentation about GNA University’s programmes, students’ accomplishments, corporate placements, industry collaborations, events, tournaments, competitions, workshops, conferences, and seminars. Certificates, medals, and trophies were given out recognising and honouring the pupils’ academic achievements. The top prize was Rs 5,000, the second prize was Rs 3,000, and the third prize was Rs 2,000.

University Merit Positions

Student of Lyallpur Khalsa College performed well in Guru Nanak Dev University exams. In a press release, Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra informed that Nikhil, Harsimranjit Kaur, Simranjeet Singh and Tajinder Jeet Singh have bagged 3rd, 5th, 8th and 11th positions in GNDU exams of MA Music Vocal Semester-I by getting 388, 385, 381 and 375 marks out of 400, respectively. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the student and wished them success in life.

Expert talk on Automation

The Mechanical Engineering Department in association with the Training and Placement cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a corporate expert talk on automation by Neeraj Mahey from GNA Gears Ltd, Hoshiarpur. Keeping in view the academic gap this talk focused on the latest tools of automation which include the latest design techniques, Simulations of complex geometric shapes. The conversion of a part drawing into a complex computer programme and the procedure for the same was neatly explained by Neeraj Mahey. Along with drafting methods, he shared his knowledge about 3D printing and job prospects in the same field. The lecture was concluded on a crescendo of applause from students of B Tech (ME) and B Vocational (Automobile Servicing). Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group) and Dr RS Deol (Deputy Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group) appreciated the efforts of the department and placement cell for organising such events, wherein the gap between industry and academics can be bridged.

Investiture at MGN Public School

Investiture Ceremony was held at MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar. The school entrusted the student office-bearers for the current session. Jugadh Singh has been appointed as the Head Boy and Sunmeet Kaur as the Head Girl. Jaanya Wadhwa and Snimerjot Singh will fulfill the responsibilities of Deputy Head Girl and Deputy Head Boy respectively. The head boy, head girl , deputy head boy, deputy head girl along with captains, vice captains, sports captains, cultural captains and prefects of the four houses took the pledge to discharge their responsibilities with utmost dedication. Fiza Manchanda and Gurkirat Singh (head girl and head boy session 2021-22) congratulated and extended their best wishes to the Head Boy and Head Girl with vibrant bouquets. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa and Vice Principal Gurjit Singh Sashed the Head Boy, Head Girl, Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl. They congratulated them and extended their best wishes to them inspiring them to discharge their duties with responsibility and dedication.

Poem Recitation Competition

Under the guidance of the school management and Principal Neeru Nayyar, Shiv Jyoti Public School provides platform to its students to take part in various activities. Inter-House Punjabi Poem Recitation Competition for Classes 6th to 8th was held. The participants put forth their enthralling performance. Total 37 participants took part in the competition. The final judgement was made by Balwinder Kaur and Shama Sharma. Result: Bhumika Kochar (6-B) and Srishti (8-A) bagged the first position, Drishti (6-B) and Himanshu (8-C) got second position, Dikshita (6-A) and Pratima (8-D) stood third.

Ad- Mad Show at innocent hearts

Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, Loharan and The Royal World International School organised an ‘ Ad- Mad Show Competition’ for the students of Grade XII. The students chose a topic from the given topics ‘ Say No to Drugs, Art and Culture’ and presented their views through enactment. The participants were adjudged by Kirandeep (HoD Dance) and Amit (HoD Music) Green Model Town, and Richa (HoD Dance) and Geeta ( BSt) at Loharan and Manpreet Aujla at Royal World. The school organised such competitions to boost the confidence of the students. Ambika Pasrija, HoD English, Activity in charge, congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to take part in such activities.

Hans Raj students excel

Deepali of BSc. (IT) Sem III of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya got second position in Guru Nanak Dev University. She scored first position in Jalandhar district. Deepali scored 285 marks out of 300. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Deepali, her parents and teachers. On this occasion, Head of Computer Science Department Dr Sangeeta Arora and Associate Professor Anil Bhasin were also present.