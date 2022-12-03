DAVIET lifts PTU youth fest trophy

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 2

The overall trophy of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) inter-zonal youth festival went to DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET), Jalandhar, while Guru Nanak Dev Engineering (GNE) College, Ludhiana, won the first runner-up trophy. The result was declared on Friday evening.

CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology, Shahpur, was the winner of the music competitions. GNE Ludhiana was the winner in dance competitions. DAVIET Jalandhar was declared the winner for theatre, fine arts and literature.

A huge gathering of hundreds of students was present in the auditorium when the results were declared. As soon as the results were announced, cheers, whistles and drum beats erupted in the auditorium.