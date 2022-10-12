DAVIET win zonal youth festival

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 11

The team of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology reigned supreme in the recently concluded IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Zonal Youth Festival. As many as 498 contestants from the institutions affiliated with the university had participated in 32 cultural events.

Team DAVIET won the theatre trophy, the literary trophy, the music trophy, and the fine arts trophy. Meghna Sharma was declared the best actress, Ameek Sidhu was declared the best dancer (giddha), and Divanshu was declared the second-best dancer (bhangra).

Dr Sudhir Sharma, Principal of the institution, congratulated the winners. He highlighted that life learning happens outside the classroom environment, which paves the way for acquiring life skills. He also highlighted the importance of stage participation in one’s later life.

Jasdeep Johal, cultural officer of the institute, expressed her happiness over the victory. She thanked the principal, Dr Sudhir, for his unconditional support and guidance provided to the students.