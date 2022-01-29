Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, January 28

On the third day of filing of nomination papers for the Assembly poll, 12 candidates filed their papers before their respective returning officers in Jalandhar today.

Prominent among them was SAD candidate from Nakodar Gurpartap Wadala. He submitted his nomination to Nakodar returning officer Poonam Singh. His wife Navneet Kaur filed papers as a covering candidate. BSP candidates candidates, Balwinder Kumar from Kartarpur and Anil Kumar from Jalandhar West, and AAP candidate from Kartarpur Balkar Singh also filed their papers today.

Others who filed the papers were Harvinder Kaur of Samajik Sangharsh Party from Phillaur, Sukhdev of BSP (Ambedkar) from Qutbal village of Shahkot, and Independent candidates Neelam from Jalandhar West, Deepak Kamboj from Jalandhar North and Satnam Singh from Jalandhar Cantonment.

Kapurthala: Four Kapurthala candidates filed their papers on Friday. Phagwara MLA and Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, BSP candidate from Kapurthala Devinder Singh Dhapai, Sultanpur Lodhi AAP candidate Sajjan Singh Cheema, and SAD (Amritsar) candidate from Bholath Rajinder Singh filed their papers from Kapurthala. While Surinder Kaur was the covering candidate for BSP candidate Devinder Singh Dhapai, Sajjan Cheema’s son Jasmeet Cheema was his covering candidate.

Hoshiarpur: Nomination papers were filed by 10 candidates from the district. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyat said Jangi Lal Mahajan and Maheshwar Singh (covering candidate) filed nominations from Mukerian as BJP candidates while Gurwatan Singh has filed nomination as Independent candidate. The nominations have been filed by Raghunath Singh Rana and Promila Rana (covering candidate) on behalf of BJP for the Dasuya Assembly constituency, while for Urmar Assembly seat Jasveer Singh Gill and Gurvinder Singh (covering candidate) filed nomination on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party. Rajveer Singh has filed nomination as Independent candidate for Hoshiarpur constituency.

Riyait said nomination papers have been filed by Sohan Singh Thandal as SAD candidate for Chabbewal Assembly constituency. Avtar Singh filed nomination as Independent candidate for Assembly constituency Garhshankar. In all, 18 nominations have been filed so far.

Nawanshahr: Three candidates filed nominations on Friday in Nawanshahr, said district election officer Vishesh Sarangal. Returning officer Baljinder Singh Dhillon received the papers of Nachhatar Pal as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. His wife filed papers as the covering candidate. Balachaur returning officer Deepak Rohela received papers from Subhash Bath as an Independent candidate. Banga returning officer Navneet Kaur Bal said no nomination was registered in the Banga constituency today.