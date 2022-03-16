Day 37: Dharna on to get rly crossing gate opened

Voters of both villages had completely boycotted the Assembly election last month in protest against the same issue and no voter from both villages had cast their vote

Day 37: Dharna on to get rly crossing gate opened

Residents of Rasulpur and Basiala villages during a dharna on Tuesday.

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar , March 15

For 37 days, people of villages Basiala and Rasulpur, have been sitting at the dharna demanding opening of railway crossing gates. But till now, there has been no resolve to their problem, due to which, the anger among the villagers is increasing due to non-redressal of their demand. The Garhshankar SDM has reached twice to the protesting villagers, and leaders of various parties have also reached, but people say that they are getting only assurances but no concrete step has been taken so far. They said that till their demand is met, the villagers will continue with their dharna and protest demonstrations. Now, the villagers have started giving up patience and today the villagers have made it clear that they will wait till March 21, after that they will take their own decision to quicken the stir.

Sarpanch of Basiala Hardev Singh and Sarpanch of Rasulpur Paramjit Kaur said, “We have made it clear to the administrative officers and railway officials that we will wait till March 21, after that whatever the sangat (people of both the villages) will resolve, will be done. Therefore, until the underbridge is not built or some other solution is found out, the gates should be opened temporarily, but before the March 21”.

During this, CPM’s District Secretary Comerde Darshan Singh Mattoo, Subhash Mattoo of Janwadi Istree Sabha, Panch Mohan Singh, Harbans Singh, Manjit Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sukhbir Singh etc. were present.

Due to the closure of the railway gate, the villagers have to take five to six-km long diversion to the main road from a narrow path. Apart from this, trucks, trolleys loaded with sugarcane, etc., do not pass through the said path. So the people of both the villages are facing much problem. It is mentionable that the voters of both the villages had completely boycotted the assembly elections last month in protest over the same issue and no voter from both the villages had cast their vote.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

2
Punjab assembly poll debacle

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

3
Punjab

Punjab poll debacle: Congress candidates blame Channi, senior party leaders

4
Nation

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

5
Entertainment

It was because of growing closeness of Meena Kumari with Dharmendra that 'Pakeezah' director gave lead role to Raaj Kumar

6
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

7
Nation

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

8
Punjab

All in place for Bhagwant Mann's oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

9
Punjab

Punjab lifts all Covid restrictions

10
Punjab

2 Punjab officers promoted to IAS cadre

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over
Chandigarh

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

Top Stories

Swearing-in: Khatkar Kalan all decked up

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM

10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...

Ambala IAF officers to join missile probe

Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe

Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...

‘New variant emerging’, experts advise caution

'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution

The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron

India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House

India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Srinagar

Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar

Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...

Cities

View All

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Cleanliness, hygiene go for a toss at hospitals, new MLAs take note

Swearing-in: BJP takes a dig at AAP

One held for pilfering govt wheat, 2 at large in Amritsar

Doctor run over on BRTS lane in Amritsar

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh sees 5 new Covid-19 cases

No clarity on no-mask challan, curbs withdrawn in Mohali district

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Register pet dogs from the comfort of your home in Chandigarh

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Jimpa pays surprise visit to ESI Hospital

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Cops clueless on kabaddi player's assailants, register case against five

'Will eradicate drug problem, take steps for rehabilitation of addicts'

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Oath ceremony: Traffic diversions in Ludhiana today

AAP demolishes Cong, BJP bastion in Ludhiana East

Ludhiana: Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins today

Covid: 3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Punjabi University Patiala’s retired staff end protest