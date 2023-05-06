 Day after, another shot at petrol station in US : The Tribune India

Day after, another shot at petrol station in US

Day after, another shot at petrol station in US

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 5

A day after two youths from Sultanpur Lodhi died after they were shot in the US by their own associates, another youngster from Kapurthala has been killed in the US by shoplifters.

Navjot Singh (30) hailing from Jalal Bhulana village in Kapurthala was gunned down by robbers at a petrol station where he was working for the past one year.

On May 4, armed robbers came to the store and sought money from him, which he provided. However, they still shot him and he died on the spot. The family of the youth today approached AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal to provide help to bring the body of the youth back from the US.

Bhupinder Singh, uncle of Navjot Singh said, “My nephew had gone to Washington in the US in April 2022. He had started work there at a gas station and was happy. Yesterday some robbers shot him. We request the Indian government to help us bring his body back.”

Another Uncle of the youth said, “He was trying to go to the US for long. I also tried to convince him to do some other work but he just wanted to go to the US.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Seechewal said, “It is a most unfortunate incident and it pains me greatly. Two youths have just died and now a third has been shot in the US... I request parents and youngsters to see the flip side of going abroad and make informed choices so that they don’t repent later.

Family approaches seechewal for help

  • The family of Navjot Singh (30), who hailed from Jalal Bhulana village in Kapurthala, on Firday approached AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal to provide help to bring the body of the youth back from the US
  • Navjot was gunned down by armed robbers at a petrol station where he was working

Tribune Shorts


