Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amid crackdown on Amritpal Singh, police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches in region

ON TOES: Policemen search a vehicle amid hightened security in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photos: Sarabjit SIngh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Hoshiarpur/Phagwara, March 19

To give out a message of peace and harmony, the city police, including paramilitary forces, the RAF commandants, conducted a flag march today. The Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, and DCP (Headquarters) Vatsal Gupta led the flag march at Model Town and nearby areas.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal lead a flag march in Hoshiarpur.

Addressing the mediapersons, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal, said the flag march was a message to people that the police were always ready to serve them. He added that the atmosphere was calm across the state and there was no need to panic.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal addresses RAF personnel in Jalandhar on Sunday.

He appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and cooperate with the police. The Police Commissioner warned that those spreading rumours would be punished.

He added that in order to ensure the safety of the residents, numerous check-points had been set up throughout the city and all vehicles entering or exiting the city were being inspected.

A huge posse of Border Security Force personnel assembles in Nakodar ahead of a march.

Replying to media queries regarding the arrest of Amritpal Singh, Chahal confirmed that the pro-Khalistan leader was chased down by the police for 20-25 km. “We have recovered a number of weapons and two cars have also been seized. The search is still underway to arrest him and a few of his aides,” he added.

In Nawanshahr, police and paramilitary forces led by SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena conducted a flag march today across the district. The SSP informed the residents that the situation was totally under control and there was no need to panic. He also warned those spreading rumours and trying to disturb the law and order that strict action would be taken against them. He appealed to the residents to cooperate with the police.

In Hoshiarpur, a massive flag march was taken out today at Hoshiarpur by the police and paramilitary forces. The march was led by Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal to maintain law and order in the district and instill confidence among the people. The flag march started from Session Chowk and ended at the bus stand passing through various markets.

Paramilitary forces conduct a flag march to maintain law and order in Jalandhar city on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, while talking to reporters, said the district administration and police were fully committed to the safety of the people and there was complete peace in Hoshiarpur district. She appealed to the people not to panic and that full vigilance was being maintained in the district.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal warned mischievous elements from creating trouble and said anyone found disrupting the law and order situation in Hoshiarpur district would have to face strict action. The SSP said inter-state and inter-district check-posts have been set up at various places in the district and appealed to the people to cooperate with the police administration and be fully alert. SDM Preetinder Singh Bains, SP Headquarters Manjit Kaur and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

In Phagwara, the police conducted a flag march at several places today.

The flag march was led by Kapurthala SSP Raj Pal Sandhu. The flag march was carried out with an aim of boosting the morale of people. The SSP said the situation in the district was peaceful. He urged the people to maintain brotherhood and avoid rumours.

The SSP added that the police would take an action against those spreading rumours. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai was also present.

